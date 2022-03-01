Back

Police raids uncover 17 men, 9 women, aged 23-64, in 2 sneaky KTVs in Ubi & Bedok

People keep getting busted going to sneaky KTVs.

Belmont Lay | March 01, 2022, 03:31 AM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore police raided two unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlets along Ubi Avenue 4 and Bedok Road, and 26 people -- 17 men and nine women, aged 23 to 64 -- are being investigated for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing.

First raid

The police said on Feb. 28 they were informed about an unlicensed KTV-concept outlet operating at an industrial unit along Ubi Avenue 4 on Feb. 23 at about 11.30pm.

Bedok Police Division officers found 12 men and six women allegedly socialising in the outlet.

The outlet had four karaoke rooms that purportedly contained equipment, such as karaoke systems and microphones.

Liquor was allegedly also served.

Second raid

A day later, officers from Bedok Police Division attended to a noise complaint on Feb. 24 at about 1.20am, and found four men and three women gathered inside another unlicensed KTV-concept outlet, this time along Bedok Road.

Patrons allegedly had access to private rooms.

Illicit text messages relating to remote gambling were found in the handphones of the four men and they will be investigated under the Remote Gambling Act.

Penalties

All individuals involved in both incidents will be investigated for flouting Covid-19 regulations.

Those found guilty of unlawful remote gambling face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of not complying with Covid-19 safe management measures can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The purported owner of the outlet along Ubi Avenue 4 and an employee of the Bedok Road outlet will also be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

Those who provide public entertainment and supply liquor without a valid license face a fine of up to S$20,000 for each offence.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Traditionally neutral Switzerland freezes assets of President Putin, slaps sanctions on Russia

Switzerland rarely or if ever enters the fray.

March 01, 2022, 03:03 AM

Snow falls on Mount Kinabalu in East M'sia supposedly for first time in 29 years

Another media report said snow fell as recent as 2018.

March 01, 2022, 02:32 AM

FIFA bans Russia from World Cup

The isolation of Russia continues.

March 01, 2022, 02:00 AM

13,544 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths reported in S'pore on Feb. 28

Singapore has recorded a total of 13,544 Covid-19 cases.

March 01, 2022, 01:05 AM

Ukraine's foreign minister thanks S'pore & Vivian Balakrishnan for support against Russian invasion

A matter of principle.

February 28, 2022, 10:54 PM

Gan Kim Yong: Petrol & electricity prices to rise as Ukraine crisis drives up global energy costs

The government will monitor the situation closely and additional measures may be introduced to help Singaporeans cope with the challenges.

February 28, 2022, 09:24 PM

PAP MP Liang Eng Hwa on bold & decisive moves in Budget 2022 to tackle deep-seated issues

A more "refreshed and tangible feel".

February 28, 2022, 08:33 PM

WP's He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, Louis Chua suggest alternatives to raise revenue instead of GST hike

All the Sengkang MPs are opposed to the proposed GST hike.

February 28, 2022, 08:27 PM

PAP MP Christopher de Souza tells 4G leaders to 'swiftly choose' next PM & DPMs

'My humble message to the 4G is this. Please apply your minds to succession planning and articulate swiftly your thinking and choice as regards leadership to Singaporeans. They deserve nothing less.'

February 28, 2022, 07:23 PM

Ukraine to release inmates from jail to fight Russia

Selection criteria include service record, combat experience, and repentance.

February 28, 2022, 07:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.