Police raids uncover 17 men, 9 women, aged 23-64, in 2 sneaky KTVs in Ubi & Bedok

The Singapore police raided two unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlets along Ubi Avenue 4 and Bedok Road, and 26 people -- 17 men and nine women, aged 23 to 64 -- are being investigated for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing.

First raid

The police said on Feb. 28 they were informed about an unlicensed KTV-concept outlet operating at an industrial unit along Ubi Avenue 4 on Feb. 23 at about 11.30pm.

Bedok Police Division officers found 12 men and six women allegedly socialising in the outlet.

The outlet had four karaoke rooms that purportedly contained equipment, such as karaoke systems and microphones.

Liquor was allegedly also served.

Second raid

A day later, officers from Bedok Police Division attended to a noise complaint on Feb. 24 at about 1.20am, and found four men and three women gathered inside another unlicensed KTV-concept outlet, this time along Bedok Road.

Patrons allegedly had access to private rooms.

Illicit text messages relating to remote gambling were found in the handphones of the four men and they will be investigated under the Remote Gambling Act.

Penalties

All individuals involved in both incidents will be investigated for flouting Covid-19 regulations.

Those found guilty of unlawful remote gambling face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of not complying with Covid-19 safe management measures can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The purported owner of the outlet along Ubi Avenue 4 and an employee of the Bedok Road outlet will also be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

Those who provide public entertainment and supply liquor without a valid license face a fine of up to S$20,000 for each offence.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force

