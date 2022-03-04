Back

Several MPs including Minister Indranee Rajah & Sylvia Lim test positive for Covid-19

Get well soon.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 04, 2022, 07:53 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Three more Members of Parliament shared today (Mar. 4) that they have tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Indranee Rajah, who is the MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, shared this update on Facebook.

She said that she tested positive the day before and two of her other household members also tested positive.

Indranee said that her symptoms are mild and she's isolating at home.

She hopes to be back in Parliament next week, she added.

The other politician who tested positive for Covid-19 is Workers' Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim.

Lim is the MP for Aljunied GRC.

With an ART kit showing two lines, Lim shared on Instagram that she felt "lousy" for days before confirming that she has contracted Covid-19.

Lim said that she has to miss out on several days of parliamentary debates and added she will keep up with them via the live broadcast.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvia Lim (@sylvialim65)

Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan has also informed the public that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

She said that she hasn't been sick in a long time and forgot how it feels like to be unwell.

Tan was in parliament just a few days ago.

Earlier this week, four other MPs updated on their social media platforms that they have tested positive.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via MCI YouTube screenshots and Sylvia Lim's Instagram

Buy S$59 refill pack of 8 brush heads & get free Oral-B electric toothbrush from now till Mar. 31

Available at major retailers such as FairPrice and Watson's.

March 04, 2022, 07:49 PM

3 in 4 members of public think government provided sufficient information on Covid-19: Josephine Teo

Over 86 per cent of the polls agreed that these messages have helped in their decision to get vaccinated.

March 04, 2022, 07:17 PM

S'pore man, 18, pleads guilty to cutting construction worker's safety rope, molesting classmate, theft, cheating & mischief

The crimes took place over five years.

March 04, 2022, 06:13 PM

Cargo ship on fire sinks, plunging 4,000 luxury cars such as Bentleys, Porsches into ocean

Rich people problems.

March 04, 2022, 06:00 PM

Ukrainians feed lost Russian soldier, tell his mum he's safe

The Russian soldier could be seen holding back tears while on video call.

March 04, 2022, 05:26 PM

Chinese bank sees surge in requests by Russian firms to open accounts following sanctions

However, there are limits to how far China can help Russia's economy.

March 04, 2022, 05:05 PM

S'pore woman falls ill, can't get treated, slips into coma & dies on holiday in Germany with husband

The husband alleged that his wife was denied treatment at many turns.

March 04, 2022, 04:53 PM

Russian cats now banned from international cat shows due to Ukraine invasion

The move has caused split responses.

March 04, 2022, 04:19 PM

S'pore startup TreeDots drops talking about 'sustainability' to save more food from going to waste

To date, TreeDots has rescued more than 2,500 tonnes of food waste.

March 04, 2022, 04:06 PM

Hany Soh suggests Baby Shark or CocoMelon-style songs could help S'porean kids become 'green champions'

Save the earth, do do do~

March 04, 2022, 04:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.