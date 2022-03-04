Several MPs including Minister Indranee Rajah & Sylvia Lim test positive for Covid-19

Three more Members of Parliament shared today (Mar. 4) that they have tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Indranee Rajah, who is the MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, shared this update on Facebook.

She said that she tested positive the day before and two of her other household members also tested positive.

Indranee said that her symptoms are mild and she's isolating at home.

She hopes to be back in Parliament next week, she added.

The other politician who tested positive for Covid-19 is Workers' Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim.

Lim is the MP for Aljunied GRC.

With an ART kit showing two lines, Lim shared on Instagram that she felt "lousy" for days before confirming that she has contracted Covid-19.

Lim said that she has to miss out on several days of parliamentary debates and added she will keep up with them via the live broadcast.

Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan has also informed the public that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

She said that she hasn't been sick in a long time and forgot how it feels like to be unwell.

Tan was in parliament just a few days ago.

Earlier this week, four other MPs updated on their social media platforms that they have tested positive.

