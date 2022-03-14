IKEA S'pore makes dessert waffles & salmon waffles for Waffle Day, available from Mar. 21-25, 2022

From March 21 - 25, IKEA will be selling two new waffle dishes to celebrate Waffle Day.

The tradition is celebrated in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark on March 25 every year.

For five days, IKEA diners in Singapore can try the:

English waffle with lingonberry, chocolate sauce and cream, S$3.50

English waffle with marinated salmon and green salad, S$5.90

These are selling on a while-stocks-last basis.

Besides waffles, IKEA also has salmon shepherd pie for S$9.90.

This will be on the menu for a longer period, from now till Apr. 30.

The lamb shank with mixed vegetables ($15.90) is making a return as well, and it's available from now till Mar. 31.

Jurong outlet menu

For its Jurong outlet exclusively, the restaurant is launching a slew of breakfast and lunch items, both of which are on rotation.

The line-up includes:

Scrambled egg with bun breakfast set, S$1.90

Plant balls with scrambled egg breakfast set, S$1.90

Scrambled egg and chicken Bolognese sauce with bun breakfast set, S$1.90

Nasi Briyani, S$5.50

Ayam Penyet, S$5.50

Baked Chicken Leg, S$7.50

You can check out the items' availability here.

Top image via Khun Chalee/Google Maps, IKEA Singapore