Back

IKEA S'pore makes dessert waffles & salmon waffles for Waffle Day, available from Mar. 21-25, 2022

Cafe alternatives.

Mandy How | March 14, 2022, 03:17 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

From March 21 - 25, IKEA will be selling two new waffle dishes to celebrate Waffle Day.

The tradition is celebrated in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark on March 25 every year.

For five days, IKEA diners in Singapore can try the:

  • English waffle with lingonberry, chocolate sauce and cream, S$3.50

  • English waffle with marinated salmon and green salad, S$5.90

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Photo via IKEA Singapore

These are selling on a while-stocks-last basis.

Besides waffles, IKEA also has salmon shepherd pie for S$9.90.

Photo via IKEA Singapore

This will be on the menu for a longer period, from now till Apr. 30.

The lamb shank with mixed vegetables ($15.90) is making a return as well, and it's available from now till Mar. 31.

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Jurong outlet menu

For its Jurong outlet exclusively, the restaurant is launching a slew of breakfast and lunch items, both of which are on rotation.

The line-up includes:

  • Scrambled egg with bun breakfast set, S$1.90

  • Plant balls with scrambled egg breakfast set, S$1.90

  • Scrambled egg and chicken Bolognese sauce with bun breakfast set, S$1.90

  • Nasi Briyani, S$5.50

  • Ayam Penyet, S$5.50

  • Baked Chicken Leg, S$7.50

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Photo via IKEA Singapore

You can check out the items' availability here.

Top image via Khun Chalee/Google Maps, IKEA Singapore

Choa Chu Kang mala stall explains how bag of trash gets delivered to customer by accident

Netizens had previously accused Ng of staging the incident to get free food and vouchers.

March 14, 2022, 02:55 PM

S'pore police investigating dispute at Fat Po restaurant in Punggol

Police looking into it.

March 14, 2022, 02:15 PM

Rent a boat in S'pore for S$2,000 for up to 24 pax to eat, fish, BBQ & be merry

Trip can be in the day or overnight.

March 14, 2022, 12:46 PM

Mini adventure trail at Gardens by the Bay to find 8 unique tiger sculptures

Bring along your fam or friends!

March 14, 2022, 12:25 PM

Obama gets Covid-19

A mild case.

March 14, 2022, 11:21 AM

2 customers allegedly smash plate, threaten to beat up staff at Fat Po near Punggol container park

Their behaviour was witnessed by many diners on Saturday night.

March 14, 2022, 03:41 AM

Sheng Siong CEO & wife help pack meat for Tanglin Halt outlet after 4 employees down with Covid-19

Customers did not recognise Lim who was dressed in the same uniform as his employees.

March 13, 2022, 10:45 PM

Why are red packets & certain papers more difficult to recycle?

Reduce the use of paper, then reuse and recycle when possible.

March 13, 2022, 09:52 PM

Anwar congratulates BN for Johor election victory, says low voter turnout can threaten 'democratic process'

Turnout for the election was 55 per cent, compared to 83 per cent for the Johor state election in 2018.

March 13, 2022, 09:07 PM

Meet Irene Zhao, the influencer who's moving to NFTs so she can stop selling IG ads to followers

Content creators who just want to make a quick buck off NFTs will not be successful, Zhao believes.

March 13, 2022, 08:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.