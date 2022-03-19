Back

Visits to hospitals & residential care homes in S'pore continue to be suspended till Apr. 3

Hospitals in Singapore continue to face a high volume of patients

Fasiha Nazren | March 19, 2022, 03:46 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue to suspend in-person visits to all hospital wards and residential care homes till Apr. 3, 2022.

This is an extension from the previously-announced suspension that was supposed to last till Mar. 20.

Suspended till Apr. 3

While the daily number of local Covid-19 cases has fallen gradually over the past week, hospitals in Singapore continue to face a high volume of patients and healthcare workers are still under significant stress.

In a press release dated March 18, MOH said that in-person visits to hospital wards and homes will continue to be suspended until Apr. 3 to relieve pressure on hospital staff and nursing home staff who are caring for Covid-positive residents on-site,

Exceptional cases

However, hospitals and homes have the discretion to allow visits for exceptional cases and such visitors will continue to be subject to prevailing visitor management measures.

Examples include if the patient or resident is critically ill.

To help patients and residents remain connected with their loved ones with the extended suspension, hospitals and homes will continue to support alternative methods of communication such as through telephone or video calls.

MOH said that it will review and calibrate these measures as the situation evolves.

Top image from Woodlands Health via Ong Ye Kung's FB.

