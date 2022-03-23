Back

56-year-old hospital cleaner in S'pore pleads guilty to molesting paralysed patient

The patient was completely paralysed and was not able to speak.

Syahindah Ishak | March 23, 2022, 04:46 PM

A 56-year-old hospital cleaner in Singapore has pleaded guilty to one charge of outraging the modesty of a paralysed patient, as reported by CNA.

The man has yet to be sentenced.

For outrage of modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or be given any combination of the three.

For crimes against vulnerable persons, an offender can face up to twice the maximum punishment.

The prosecution has sought for a jail term of 24 to 28 months for Ng, with an additional two months in lieu of any caning, reported CNA.

As the man is above 50 years old, he cannot be caned.

Was mopping the floor when he saw the victim

According to Today, the incident took place on the afternoon of April 27, 2021.

The man was mopping the floor in a hospital ward when he saw the victim lying on her bed with her pyjama top partially unbuttoned.

The victim, who was completely paralysed and was not able to speak, was 42 years old at the time.

The man then placed his hand under the victim's top and molested her for about 15 seconds.

Nurse caught him in the act

While the man was committing the offence, a nurse was at a nearby bed with the cubicle curtains drawn as she helped another patient change their diapers, as reported by CNA.

After she was done, the nurse drew the curtains open and saw the man molesting the victim.

Shocked by what she had seen, the nurse shouted at the man and asked him what he was doing.

The man then withdrew his hand and left the ward without saying anything.

The nurse subsequently approached the victim and asked if she was okay. She also asked the victim if the man had touched her breasts.

The victim responded by blinking three times. According to Today, the nurse understood the victim's response as "yes", as this was their method of communication.

The nurse then told her supervisor about the incident. A police report was lodged the next day, as reported by Today.

He suffers from schizophrenia, but was not of unsound mind when he committed the crime

According to CNA, the man had admitted to the police that he had molested the victim.

However, he claimed that he did so as he had forgotten to take his medication and had "heard voices" telling him to touch her.

The man later underwent a psychiatric evaluation at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

An IMH doctor found that he suffered from schizophrenia, but he was not experiencing a relapse at the time of the offence.

The doctor also found that the man was not of unsound mind when he committed the offence.

Defence sought for MTO or probation

In mitigation, the man's lawyer asked the court to assess his client's suitability for a mandatory treatment order (MTO), as reported by CNA and Today.

MTO is targeted at offenders suffering from certain mental/psychiatric conditions, and directs them to undergo psychiatric treatment.

The man will return to court in April 2022 for sentencing.

Top image by Mothership.

