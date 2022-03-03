Think you know S'pore well enough? Stand to win a 2D1N staycay + a tablet worth S$1,199 in this virtual treasure hunt.

If you are a history buff, or you would like to test your knowledge about our Singapore heritage, then you wouldn’t want to miss the virtual heritage treasure hunt, Heritage Hunter Volume 2, held by the National Heritage Board (NHB) on roots.gov.sg.

Launched for the first time last year, this year’s hunt is back with new and even more exciting clues to solve - including audio and video clue formats that will turn the hunt into a truly immersive experience.

Winners of the challenge stand a chance to walk away with the Ultimate Treasure Chest that includes a two-day-one-night staycation at a heritage hotel and a tablet worth S$1,199.

How to participate

Starting Feb. 22, interested players can look for the very first clue which will be posted onto the National Heritage Board’s Facebook and Instagram page.

Or, you can visit roots.gov.sg and look for a scroll icon to get your first clue.

Look out for the gold coin when you’ve successfully solved a puzzle. The coin looks like this:

This coin lets you know you’re on the right track, so click on it to keep going!

The challenge for the week is considered complete when you’ve solved all three clues.

P.S you should see a treasure chest when you’ve solved the third clue. A treasure chest will appear on the answer page that looks like this:

Click on the treasure chest and you’ll be directed to fill up an entry form that grants you lucky chances to win this season’s grand prize - a two-day-one-night staycation, a heritage workshop for two and a tablet worth S$1,199.

The virtual treasure hunt will run over three weeks, from Feb. 22 to Mar.13, with three clues to be solved each week.

You’ll have from Tuesday to Sunday 11:59pm each week to solve the week’s challenge.

Winners of the weekly draw will be announced every Monday.

Weekly prizes include a smartwatch worth S$599 for one winner and up to S$100 vouchers for the other three winners.

The winner of the Ultimate Treasure Chest will be announced on Apr. 12.

There will be three consolation prizes, where each winner will walk away with S$300 worth of vouchers.

Keep your eyes peeled for them.

What if I miss one week’s challenge?

Fret not! Since a new challenge is issued every week, you can simply join the next week’s challenge and look out for the clues published on NHB’s social pages @nhb_sg or via roots.gov.sg.

Remember, the hunt ends on Mar. 13, with equal chances for everyone to win a prize throughout the whole duration of the event.

Happy hunting.

This sponsored article has the writer marking down the dates on her calendar as she eagerly awaits the start of the treasure hunt. Challenge… accepted.

Top image from roots.gov.sg.