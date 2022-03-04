Back

Buy S$59 refill pack of 8 brush heads & get free Oral-B electric toothbrush from now till Mar. 31

Available at major retailers such as FairPrice and Watson's.

Zi Shan Kow | March 04, 2022, 07:49 PM

Oral-B is giving away a free electric toothbrush with any purchase of a refill pack of eight brush heads.

The pack of brush heads retails for S$59.

Free electric handle with purchase of refills

The rechargeable electric toothbrush handle comes with end-round bristles to ensure effective brushing.

It also has a two-minute timer to ensure you brush your teeth for a dentist-recommended duration.

The eight brush heads is almost two years' worth of refills.

The promotion is available in major retailers islandwide including:

The promotion runs from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, in conjunction of the World Oral Health month.

