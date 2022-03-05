Back

Free concerts by S’pore Symphony Orchestra at Our Tampines Hub, Victoria Concert Hall & Gardens by the Bay this March

Music for your soul.

| Syahindah Ishak | Sponsored | March 05, 2022, 10:59 AM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

If you have always been curious about classical music, but have never attended a live concert before, here’s your chance.

You can catch Singapore's national orchestra, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), for free this month.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the SSO has been performing in small groups and ensembles for nearly two years.

But now, the orchestra is returning in bigger ensembles, and will be bringing classical music straight to Our Tampines Hub, Victoria Concert Hall, and Gardens by the Bay to warm your hearts and enrich your souls.

Temasek Foundation SSO Concerts In Your Community: Our Tampines Hub

On Saturday, March 5, grab a seat at Our Tampines Hub’s Festive Plaza to witness SSO’s Brass Ensemble perform arrangements of these popular tunes:

  • Canzon 1, by Paul Peuerl

  • Laputa, by Joe Hisaishi

  • 细水长流 by Liang Wern Fook (“Friendship Is Forever”)

  • Selections from Porgy and Bess, by Gershwin

  • Count On Me, Singapore, by Hugh Harrison

The concert will begin at 7pm and admission is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Brass Ensemble of the SSO. Photo courtesy of SSO.

Photo courtesy of SSO.

SSO Lunchtime Concert: Victoria Concert Hall

And if you have always passed by the iconic Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall and wondered what it's like inside, now's your chance to take a step inside.

Head over there on March 10 (Thursday) to catch an easy-listening programme of English string orchestral music performance by the SSO and experience the concert hall first-hand – free of charge.

This is a well-known genre in classical music beloved for its vibrant folk rhythms and nostalgic beauty.

Lunchtime Concert March 2019. Photo courtesy of SSO.

The concert will be conducted by Joshua Tan.

Joshua Tan, conductor. Photo courtesy of SSO.

Lunchtime Concert, Mar. 2019. Photo courtesy of SSO.

It will begin at 12:30pm. You can get the tickets here.

Music in the Meadows: Gardens by the Bay

On March 12 (Saturday), SSO will return to Gardens by the Bay as a full string orchestra for the first time in two years.

The concert will be performed live at 6:30pm to an on-site audience.

Taken at Gardens by the Bay, Mar. 2019. Photo courtesy of SSO.

Tickets are, of course, free. You can get them here.

If you’re unable to secure a ticket, fret not.

This particular concert is presented by Temasek Foundation, and will be livestreamed online on SSO’s YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as Gardens by the Bay’s Facebook page at 6:30pm.

All images courtesy of SSO.

This article is sponsored by SSO.

S’porean father single-handedly raised 4 kids after ex-wife walked out 12 years ago. Here’s how.

‘It’s not what I do not have, but rather, what I have, and what I do with what I have that matters,’ says Wayne Toh, 47.

March 05, 2022, 10:00 AM

S'pore woman finds huge lizard in Flash Coffee's waffle delivery

Flash Coffee said it launched an investigation into its operations within an hour of being alerted.

March 04, 2022, 11:31 PM

17,564 new Covid-19 cases & 18 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 4

Singapore has recorded a total of 803,389 Covid-19 cases.

March 04, 2022, 11:03 PM

HSA: Standard Q & Flowflex ART kits in S'pore meet required safety & efficacy standards

The ART kits here are not affected by the US FDA's advisory.

March 04, 2022, 10:35 PM

Ministry of Manpower unveil new points-based system for Employment Pass qualification

Pass the test.

March 04, 2022, 10:30 PM

Streamlining of Covid-19 rules postponed, to be in solidarity with healthcare workers under significant pressure: MOH

To ease the pressure on healthcare workers.

March 04, 2022, 10:06 PM

Several MPs including Minister Indranee Rajah & Sylvia Lim test positive for Covid-19

Get well soon.

March 04, 2022, 07:53 PM

Buy S$59 refill pack of 8 brush heads & get free Oral-B electric toothbrush from now till Mar. 31

Available at major retailers such as FairPrice and Watson's.

March 04, 2022, 07:49 PM

3 in 4 members of public think government provided sufficient information on Covid-19: Josephine Teo

Over 86 per cent of the polls agreed that these messages have helped in their decision to get vaccinated.

March 04, 2022, 07:17 PM

S'pore man, 18, pleads guilty to cutting construction worker's safety rope, molesting classmate, theft, cheating & mischief

The crimes took place over five years.

March 04, 2022, 06:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.