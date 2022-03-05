Free concerts by S’pore Symphony Orchestra at Our Tampines Hub, Victoria Concert Hall & Gardens by the Bay this March

If you have always been curious about classical music, but have never attended a live concert before, here’s your chance.

You can catch Singapore's national orchestra, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), for free this month.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the SSO has been performing in small groups and ensembles for nearly two years.

But now, the orchestra is returning in bigger ensembles, and will be bringing classical music straight to Our Tampines Hub, Victoria Concert Hall, and Gardens by the Bay to warm your hearts and enrich your souls.

Temasek Foundation SSO Concerts In Your Community: Our Tampines Hub

On Saturday, March 5, grab a seat at Our Tampines Hub’s Festive Plaza to witness SSO’s Brass Ensemble perform arrangements of these popular tunes:

Canzon 1, by Paul Peuerl

Laputa, by Joe Hisaishi

细水长流 by Liang Wern Fook (“Friendship Is Forever”)

Selections from Porgy and Bess, by Gershwin

Count On Me, Singapore, by Hugh Harrison

The concert will begin at 7pm and admission is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

SSO Lunchtime Concert: Victoria Concert Hall

And if you have always passed by the iconic Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall and wondered what it's like inside, now's your chance to take a step inside.

Head over there on March 10 (Thursday) to catch an easy-listening programme of English string orchestral music performance by the SSO and experience the concert hall first-hand – free of charge.

This is a well-known genre in classical music beloved for its vibrant folk rhythms and nostalgic beauty.

The concert will be conducted by Joshua Tan.

It will begin at 12:30pm. You can get the tickets here.

Music in the Meadows: Gardens by the Bay

On March 12 (Saturday), SSO will return to Gardens by the Bay as a full string orchestra for the first time in two years.

The concert will be performed live at 6:30pm to an on-site audience.

Tickets are, of course, free. You can get them here.

If you’re unable to secure a ticket, fret not.

This particular concert is presented by Temasek Foundation, and will be livestreamed online on SSO’s YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as Gardens by the Bay’s Facebook page at 6:30pm.

All images courtesy of SSO.

