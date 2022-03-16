Back

New ferry service from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Desaru Coast to be launched

The start date is not announced yet.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 16, 2022, 01:47 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A new ferry service will soon be available from Singapore to Desaru Coast in Malaysia.

The ferry services will be provided by Batam Fast Ferry and will shuttle travellers from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal.

The travelling time from Tanah Merah to Desaru Coast by sea is expected to be 90 minutes, according to Travel Weekly Asia.

Ferry services between Singapore and Desaru Coast

There will be two round trips daily between Singapore and Desaru Coast from Thursdays to Sundays, Batam Fast Ferry and Desaru Coast announced on March 9, 2022.

From Mondays to Wednesdays, there will be one round trip daily.

The frequency of services will be adjusted according to market demand.

Ferries serving this route will have a varying capacity of between 150 and 338 passengers.

Starting date not announced yet

The companies have not announced the starting date of this ferry service.

A spokesperson of Desaru Coast told CNA that "the commencement of ferry services between Singapore and Malaysia is dependent on border regulations of both countries and approval from both countries' maritime authority".

Visitors can also travel to Bintan and Batam islands from the newly opened Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal in the future.

Top image via Cayson Wong/Google Maps and jackmin76/Google Maps

Someone lowballed S$100,000 for S$1 million recipe put up by China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre

S$500,000 offer might be accepted if the buyer is young, able and willing.

March 16, 2022, 01:03 PM

Vaccinated travellers from S'pore can enter New Zealand from May 1

Aotearoa is opening to the world.

March 16, 2022, 12:46 PM

'You are a bus captain, I don't owe you anything': Punggol woman shouts at bus captain who asked helper to wait

A passenger in a wheelchair had to alight first.

March 16, 2022, 12:02 PM

Will I experience worse side effects with the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot? An expert answers your burning questions.

Important things to know.

March 16, 2022, 11:59 AM

Who are the big winners & losers in M'sia's Johor polls?

Who came out on top?

March 16, 2022, 11:38 AM

Venomous snake still alive after 1 year in sealed liquor jar, bites man in China who opens it

Wow.

March 16, 2022, 10:58 AM

YouTuber couple ‘Chengdu Family’ offers S’poreans fresh take on S'pore via short films

Sometimes you learn more about your own country through the eyes of newcomers.

March 16, 2022, 10:01 AM

41% of S'pore workers would rather work from home & remotely than get bigger bonus

Employment conditions have changed as the pandemic has shown that life without the office is feasible.

March 16, 2022, 01:57 AM

Buangkok swordsman, 37, has wife & 4 children, was previously investigated by ISD but not radicalised

Went to prison before for other offences.

March 16, 2022, 01:26 AM

Police apprehend man, 36, running around topless near Seletar Mall in broad daylight

The man was referred to the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment and treatment.

March 15, 2022, 11:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.