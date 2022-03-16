New ferry service from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Desaru Coast to be launched

A new ferry service will soon be available from Singapore to Desaru Coast in Malaysia.

The ferry services will be provided by Batam Fast Ferry and will shuttle travellers from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal.

The travelling time from Tanah Merah to Desaru Coast by sea is expected to be 90 minutes, according to Travel Weekly Asia.

Ferry services between Singapore and Desaru Coast

There will be two round trips daily between Singapore and Desaru Coast from Thursdays to Sundays, Batam Fast Ferry and Desaru Coast announced on March 9, 2022.

From Mondays to Wednesdays, there will be one round trip daily.

The frequency of services will be adjusted according to market demand.

Ferries serving this route will have a varying capacity of between 150 and 338 passengers.

Starting date not announced yet

The companies have not announced the starting date of this ferry service.

A spokesperson of Desaru Coast told CNA that "the commencement of ferry services between Singapore and Malaysia is dependent on border regulations of both countries and approval from both countries' maritime authority".

Visitors can also travel to Bintan and Batam islands from the newly opened Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal in the future.

Top image via Cayson Wong/Google Maps and jackmin76/Google Maps