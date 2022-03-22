S'pore woman catches delivery rider on CCTV using bare hands to scoop food that spilled out

A woman in Singapore caught the food deliveryman using his hands to scoop up food that spilled out into the plastic bag back into the container.

The incident was shared on Facebook on March 17.

What happened

The post said the late-night order arrived just after 12am.

However, before tucking in, the woman noticed the food had spilled out into the plastic bag.

Not wanting to risk it, she then checked her surveillance footage to see what could have happened to the food.

Checked CCTV

To her shock, the footage showed a food delivery rider using his bare hands to scoop up the spillage back into the container to make it appear like it was not as bad as it looked.

The man was observed not having a mask on at that time.

The woman then threw the food away without consuming it after seeing what had happened.

The woman wrote: "Extremely disgusting."

Responses

Responses to the post urged the woman to report the matter to the food delivery platform.

Others were more curious about her brand of surveillance camera as it provided a clear view of the incident.

