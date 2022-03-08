Back

22,201 new Covid-19 cases & 15 deaths reported in S’pore

Weekly infection growth rate remained at 0.95.

Ashley Tan | March 08, 2022, 10:36 PM

Singapore reported 22,201 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Tuesday (Mar. 8).

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 22,201

Imported cases: 215

Deaths: 15

The country has recorded 868,542 Covid-19 cases and 1,099 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 19,451 (19,294 local cases + 157 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.95 (the same as 0.95 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

The weekly infection growth rate has dropped below 1 for a week in a row.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,499

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 190

In ICU: 49

