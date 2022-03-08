22,201 new Covid-19 cases & 15 deaths reported in S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 22,201 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Tuesday (Mar. 8).
Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 22,201
Imported cases: 215
Deaths: 15
The country has recorded 868,542 Covid-19 cases and 1,099 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 19,451 (19,294 local cases + 157 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.95 (the same as 0.95 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
The weekly infection growth rate has dropped below 1 for a week in a row.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,499
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 190
In ICU: 49
