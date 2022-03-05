16,274 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 5

Singapore reported 16,274 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Saturday (Mar. 5).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 16,120

Imported cases: 154

Deaths: 6

The country has recorded 819,663 Covid-19 cases and 1,073 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 14,070 (13,953 local cases + 117 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.95 (lower than 0.97 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,559

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 191

In ICU: 48

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image by Syahindah Ishak.