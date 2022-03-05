16,274 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 5

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 16,274 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Saturday (Mar. 5).
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 16,120
Imported cases: 154
Deaths: 6
The country has recorded 819,663 Covid-19 cases and 1,073 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 14,070 (13,953 local cases + 117 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.95 (lower than 0.97 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,559
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 191
In ICU: 48
Follow and listen to our podcast here:
Top image by Syahindah Ishak.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.