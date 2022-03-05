Back

16,274 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 5

Today's update.

Syahindah Ishak | March 05, 2022, 10:48 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore reported 16,274 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Saturday (Mar. 5).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 16,120

Imported cases: 154

Deaths: 6

The country has recorded 819,663 Covid-19 cases and 1,073 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 14,070 (13,953 local cases + 117 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.95 (lower than 0.97 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,559

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 191

In ICU: 48

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image by Syahindah Ishak.

Russia govt bans Facebook, restricts Twitter & orders independent media not to call the war on Ukraine a war

Spreading 'fake news' about the unprovoked invasion on its smaller neighbour is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

March 05, 2022, 09:31 PM

Josephine Teo addresses questions by Leong Mun Wai & Pritam Singh on government's funding of SPH media

Teo said that the funding was needed to give the local media a chance to succeed.

March 05, 2022, 06:39 PM

Scientists begin analysing mysterious 300-year-old 'mermaid mummy' found in Japan

A bizarre enigma.

March 05, 2022, 06:14 PM

NSman, 25, who died after NS FIT programme was attentive to health, exercised regularly

His mother and sister crossed the border from Johor Bahru for his funeral here.

March 05, 2022, 04:46 PM

Russia declares temporary ceasefire in 2 Ukraine cities to allow civilians to evacuate

Temporary ceasefire.

March 05, 2022, 04:13 PM

Lion City Sailors lose 1-0 to Geylang International, 1st defeat in 21 matches

Shock defeat.

March 05, 2022, 03:32 PM

S'pore sanctions aim to limit Russia's capacity to wage war on Ukraine & undermine its sovereignty

Digital payment token service providers are prohibited from facilitating transactions that could help circumvent the financial measures.

March 05, 2022, 12:59 PM

SPCA rescues 3-month-old kitten stuck in glue trap at Tampines wet market

Poor kitty.

March 05, 2022, 12:36 PM

MP Ang Wei Neng apologises for remarks causing public concern, clarifies 'time stamp for degree' not a policy recommendation

His remark was meant to be thought provoking.

March 05, 2022, 11:39 AM

MS Explains: MPs have been proposing S$100 cuts to ministries' billion-dollar budgets. Here's why.

S$1 billion is S$1,000,000,000.

March 05, 2022, 11:30 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.