13,166 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths in S’pore on Mar. 22

Singapore reported 13,166 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Tuesday (Mar. 22).

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 12,925

Imported cases: 241

Deaths: 6

The country has recorded 1,035,721 Covid-19 cases and 1,214 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 11,537 (11,323 local cases + 214 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.74 (change from 0.72 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,023

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 141

In ICU: 24

