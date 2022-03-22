13,166 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths in S’pore on Mar. 22

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 13,166 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Tuesday (Mar. 22).
Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 12,925
Imported cases: 241
Deaths: 6
The country has recorded 1,035,721 Covid-19 cases and 1,214 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 11,537 (11,323 local cases + 214 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.74 (change from 0.72 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,023
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 141
In ICU: 24
Top image by @sgxp from Unsplash
