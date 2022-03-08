Lemongrass mushroom soup & Basque Cheesecake: I prepped a 3-course meal after a busy day with cordless kitchen appliances

Whenever life gets busy, I find it hard to find the time to cook.

If I’m being honest, I’ve never been the type to cook for the “enjoyment” of it (at least, not yet), and usually only prepared meals out of necessity or comfort.

When my supervisor told me I’d be trying out kitchen appliances that can purportedly help shorten the cooking process, my first thought was, “Oh no, but I’m out of practice”, followed by, “If it helps, I guess why not?”

Introducing the new KitchenAid Cordless collection – consisting of a hand blender, a chopper, and a hand mixer – meant to help one cook with ease anytime and anywhere.

Cooking with KitchenAid’s new Cordless collection

I decided to prep a three-course meal with the new Cordless collection, but the question was, what?

I’ve seen a hand blender used to make soup in a couple of TikTok videos before, so I figured I’d give it a try.

Using the chopper to dice my vegetables instead of doing it myself seemed like a cutting-edge idea.

The hand mixer, which can be used at seven different speeds to whip up recipes, sounded handy for whipping up dessert.

Lemongrass mushroom soup

The first step for the lemongrass mushroom soup (take note that I did not follow the TikTok to a T) recipe was business as usual – crumbling my mushrooms into a pot, together with some garlic, lemongrass and stock.

The KitchenAid Hand Blender comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, a charging port, as well as a 4-point stainless steel blade for even blending.

All you have to do is attach the blending arm to the motor body to start.

Using it for the first time, I found the hand blender intuitive and simple to apply, especially with the variable speed controller. You just need to press the “On” button to blend.

Because it was cordless, I did not have to worry about cooking near an available charge point, or the dangers of accidentally splashing hot soup on a dangling wire.

I could also use the hand blender how I liked it; a pro-tip is to hover the hand blender somewhere in the middle of the soup and not push it all the way down.

Try not to tilt the blender to prevent unwanted splashing. Stop once the soup is blended to your liking.

At the end of it, I was immensely relieved to see that there were no unwanted chunks of floating mushrooms in my soup, nor any suspicious lumps.

The soup was also smooth and creamy to taste, ticking off all the boxes I’d always wanted my home-cooked soup to be, less the hassle.

Swedish meatballs

I thought making Swedish meatballs from scratch might be a fun way to use the chopper.

To make extra juicy meatballs, I needed to mix minced beef and pork, as well as milk-soaked bread and finely diced garlic and onions (for spice) in a bowl.

Instead of relying on my subpar knife skills to mince the garlic and onion, I decided to rely on new tech to help me with the job, a la the KitchenAid Chopper.

The KitchenAid Chopper comes with a bowl to put items in, a lid, a stainless steel multi-purpose blade, a drive adaptor, a charging port, and a base with a variable speed controller.

It took less than 10 minutes for a full charge, after which I could begin “chopping up” my ingredients quickly and hassle-free.

Once I’d adjusted the speed (either at one or two) for the blade to do its work, it was a matter of pressing the Pulse/On button to chop up my ingredients.

The entire process took less than a minute, and the garlic and onion were so finely minced I was no longer worried about accidentally biting down on either of them later and wincing.

Subsequently, all I had to do was mash the ingredients together and cook my meatballs.

Without the cord, I could easily scrape off the minced onions and garlic into my mixing bowl, without worrying about entanglement.

With the extra time saved in dicing, I was also able to make a meat “puree” of relatively smooth consistency with the KitchenAid Chopper.

Not too shabby.

Basque cheesecake

As the famous saying goes, “There’s always room for dessert” I decided to pull out all the stops with a fancier dessert recipe.

Basque cheesecake is essentially “burnt” cheesecake, with a top and bottom that is deeply browned and a moist, gooey interior.

The recipe, shared by a friend, follows standard baking protocol – which meant that at some point, the wet and dry ingredients needed to be mixed and thoroughly whisked.

While manually mixing the ingredients together by hand is completely fine, I was feeling rather tired at this point, so I opted to use the KitchenAid Hand Mixer instead.

The KitchenAid Hand Mixer comprises two beaters, the motor body, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and a charging port. The mixing speed is variable up to seven intensities.

I went with a speed of about three to four to mix the ingredients together, as the hand mixer was already powerful at low speeds.

Moving the hand mixer around was straightforward without the cord, and I think I achieved a more evenly mixed batter because I was able to move it freely in circular motions throughout the entire mixture.

More importantly, the KitchenAid Hand Mixer came in super handy at the next step, which required that I whip the separated egg whites into “soft peaks”.

Usually, this would require much arm strength and power, but the Hand Mixer made it all possible within a couple of relaxed minutes.

With what is usually the most time-intensive section out of the way, I just had to fold the perfectly whipped soft peaks into the batter and put it in the oven.

While the cake was being baked at high temperature for about 30 minutes (or until done), I started to clean up – so that dinner after could immediately be served.

The basque cheesecake was a hit with the family, and everyone commended the fluffy interior.

Here’s a 1 bite 5-word review: Zesty moist interior, crumbly exterior.

Convenience in the kitchen for the busy millennial

Generally, I’d say that using the cordless KitchenAid appliances helped to smooth out several kinks in what might have been a lengthy cooking process.

Especially after a long day, I liked that the appliances helped me save prep time and reduce my error rate.

I also liked that all the appliances were cordless, which meant I was not restricted to cooking next to a socket.

This also relieved fears of accidentally splashing hot ingredients on exposed wires, and of unnecessary wire entanglement.

For the most part, I was able to blend, chop and mix freely around the kitchen, which made cooking much easier.

The cleaning of the equipment was also quick and fuss-free, and I didn’t have to wipe down stained wires after the cooking process.

The appliances were all compact enough to be stored conveniently or dismantled as needed.

KitchenAid’s cordless collection is currently retailing at S$199 for the Hand Blender, S$199 for the 5-cup Chopper, and S$199 for the Hand Mixer.

To find out more, head over to its website. You can also check out the KitchenAid store on Lazada and Shopee, or visit the physical store at Tangs.

All images by Lean Jinghui

This sponsored article by KitchenAid kept the writer well-fed.