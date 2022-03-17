Shops in S'pore that use 'GST increase' as excuse to raise prices can be reported to authorities

Members of the public will be able to "provide feedback" on businesses that engage in profiteering behaviour while using the GST increase as an excuse, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling.

Low has been appointed as the chair of the Committee Against Profiteering, which was set up to address concerns that businesses might use the upcoming GST increase as an excuse to raise prices.

Last month, finance minister Lawrence Wong announced a planned rise in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that will take place from 2023, as part of the 2022 Budget statement.

Wong also announced the formation of the Committee Against Profiteering.

The committee has since had its first meeting on Mar. 16, and Low shared more details about it and its work in a Facebook post later that day.

Committee will investigate reports from the public from Apr. 2022

From Apr. 1, 2022, members of the public can provide feedback on "any unjustified price increase of essential products and services that use the GST increase as a cover", said Low.

They can do so via the committee's website (www.cap.gov.sg), including details of the business, the specific product, and the price increase.

The committee will then review and investigate such feedback.

Meanwhile, "those who are less e-savvy" can also provide their feedback via a dedicated CAP hotline, or at any Community Centre, said Low.

The committee's focus will be on common food items, hawker meals, and essential household products, she added.

Businesses found profiteering may be named publicly

"The CAP takes all feedback on any suspected profiteering from the GST increase seriously. Businesses must not mislead consumers by misrepresenting the reasons for their price increase," said Low.

Errant businesses, Low said, may have their names made public by the committee.

"Nothing to worry" for businesses with honest and transparent pricing

"Most businesses are honest and transparent in their pricing", said Low, pointing out that some have even taken further steps to support the needy.

"I want to assure such businesses that they have nothing to worry," she wrote.

Low explained that both businesses and consumers are experiencing a "global climate of inflation", and said that the government would support businesses as they "adapt and transform".

However, she said that "businesses must be able to explain the reasons for the increase" when they need to raise prices.

13-member committee

Along with Low, the committee comprises 12 other members, including representatives from the trade and industry association, consumers association and community leaders.

They are:

R. Dhinakaran, President of the Singapore Retailers Association Hong Poh Hin Vice-Chairman of the Foochow Coffee Restaurants and Bar Merchants Association Andrew Kwan President of the Restaurant Association of Singapore Lam Yi Young, CEO of the Singapore Business Federation Lim Hock Chee, CEO of the Sheng Shiong Group Loh Wee Lee, CEO of Lazada Singapore Hazel Poa, Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, Group CEO of NTUC Fairprice Amatul Jameel Suhani, Chairperson of the People’s Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council David Tan, President of the Singapore Food Manufacturers' Association Yeo Hiang Meng, President of the Federation of Merchants' Associations, Singapore (FMAS) Melvin Yong, President of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE)

