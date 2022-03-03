Back

Chinese national 'injured by gunfire' while trying to leave Ukraine

The Chinese foreign ministry is also helping to evacuate its citizens out of Ukraine.

Low Jia Ying | March 03, 2022, 12:41 PM

A Chinese national was wounded while trying to leave Ukraine.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Wednesday (Mar. 2) that a Chinese national had been "injured by gunfire" on the evening of Mar. 1, Beijing time, while leaving Ukraine.

Chinese embassy offering assistance

In a press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told international media that the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine had immediately contacted the victim to provide assistance.

"It is learned that the injured person is out of danger for the time being. The Chinese Embassy in Ukraine will continue to monitor the situation of the injured and provide assistance," he added.

The spokesperson did not confirm whether the Chinese national was shot by Russian or Ukrainian forces, reported Reuters.

China helping to evacuate its citizens to neighbouring countries

The spokesperson added that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese embassies and consulates in the relevant countries have "taken various measures" to help Chinese citizens in Ukraine relocate to Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

According to Reuters, the ministry said it had relocated more than 2,500 Chinese nationals out of Ukraine.

There are an estimated 6,000 Chinese nationals in Ukraine.

In response to another question on what concrete steps China would take in its mediation efforts between Ukraine and Russia, the spokesperson said China welcomes peace talks between the two countries and is hoping for a peaceful settlement of the "Ukraine crisis".

