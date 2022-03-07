China reports 526 new Covid-19 cases, biggest spike since initial outbreak in 2020

China has recorded 526 cases on March 7, its highest number of Covid-19 cases for a single day since the pandemic's initial outbreak in Wuhan, Bloomberg reported.

312 cases are asymptomatic

This includes 163 cases in Qingdao, largely stemming from an outbreak among students at a high school, and another 153 infections at Dongguan, as well as nearly 50 infections in Shanghai.

In addition, 312 of the total cases are asymptomatic.

As for the remaining 214 symptomatic cases, Reuters reported that the majority of them were found in the provinces of Shandong, Guangdong, and Jilin.

No new deaths were reported, with China's official death toll staying at 4,636.

Sticking to its "Covid-zero" policy

China is sticking to a "Covid-zero" policy, with local authorities required to identify and quarantine every infection along with their close contacts, and impose travel restrictions to cut the transmission of the virus.

Bloomberg reported that the latest spike in cases will test China's strategy given that the virus is now spreading in the country's major economic hubs.

The media outlet referenced Hong Kong as an example, which is currently facing its worst outbreak of the virus, with tens of thousands of cases reported.

Hong Kong reported 31,008 new cases and 153 deaths on March 6, according to Reuters.

Top photo via Xinhua