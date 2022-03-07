Back

China reports 526 new Covid-19 cases, biggest spike since initial outbreak in 2020

China is sticking to its "Covid-zero" policy.

Matthias Ang | March 07, 2022, 01:02 PM

Events

Republic Polytechnic ACE Course Preview (June intake)

02 March 2022 - 03 March 2022

Zoom

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

China has recorded 526 cases on March 7, its highest number of Covid-19 cases for a single day since the pandemic's initial outbreak in Wuhan, Bloomberg reported.

312 cases are asymptomatic

This includes 163 cases in Qingdao, largely stemming from an outbreak among students at a high school, and another 153 infections at Dongguan, as well as nearly 50 infections in Shanghai.

In addition, 312 of the total cases are asymptomatic.

As for the remaining 214 symptomatic cases, Reuters reported that the majority of them were found in the provinces of Shandong, Guangdong, and Jilin.

No new deaths were reported, with China's official death toll staying at 4,636.

Sticking to its "Covid-zero" policy

China is sticking to a "Covid-zero" policy, with local authorities required to identify and quarantine every infection along with their close contacts, and impose travel restrictions to cut the transmission of the virus.

Bloomberg reported that the latest spike in cases will test China's strategy given that the virus is now spreading in the country's major economic hubs.

The media outlet referenced Hong Kong as an example, which is currently facing its worst outbreak of the virus, with tens of thousands of cases reported.

Hong Kong reported 31,008 new cases and 153 deaths on March 6, according to Reuters.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Xinhua

No more Chicken Mushroom’O at Old Chang Kee S'pore

For now?

March 07, 2022, 12:08 PM

4,697 people caught for buying, using or possessing vapes in S'pore in 2021

One third of these offenders were under 18 years old.

March 07, 2022, 12:01 PM

S'pore man, 21, rents BlueSG car 49 times after failing Basic Theory Test 4 times due to poor English & Chinese skills

The accused said just because he can't pass the basic theory test, doesn't mean he can't drive.

March 07, 2022, 11:07 AM

Man uses key to scratch Tesla in Clementi car park as he doesn't know how Tesla Model 3 cams work

Vandal obviously doesn't know how Teslas work.

March 07, 2022, 01:18 AM

Video of severed leg at Blk 37 Margaret Drive is real, police confirms, man, 31, found dead

Police investigation ongoing.

March 06, 2022, 11:53 PM

Lawrence Wong urges attention on 'substantial points' in Budget round-up speech instead of how he counts with his fingers

He noticed you noticed the way he counted with his fingers.

March 06, 2022, 10:41 PM

13,158 new Covid-19 cases & 5 deaths reported in S'pore

Today's update.

March 06, 2022, 09:44 PM

Pet dog beaten to death by anti-Covid-19 workers in China while owners were away on quarantine

The local authorities apologised for the "coarse" way the dog had been handled.

March 06, 2022, 07:04 PM

77-year-old S'porean granny achieves first Taekwondo black belt in 3 years

What an inspiration.

March 06, 2022, 07:03 PM

Hoarder's King George's Ave flat infested with cockroaches which sneak into neighbours' homes

The town council successfully convinced the man to clean both inside and outside of his flat.

March 06, 2022, 06:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.