Back

Children, aged 7-11, arrested in Russia for laying flowers & pictures at Ukrainian embassy

More international outcry.

Belmont Lay | March 03, 2022, 03:01 AM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A group of children in Russia was allegedly arrested by police and put behind bars after they attempted to lay flowers at the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow.

A Facebook post by one woman, Alexandra Arkhipova, written in both Russian and English, described the events that allegedly took place on March 1 involving two Moscow women and their five children.

Police arrested children

Photos in the post appeared to show the children in the back of a police van, as well as what appeared to be a small holding cell.

The children were stated as between seven and 11 years old.

NPR reported that Arkhipova, who posted about the incident, is an anthropology expert and researcher at RANEPA university.

Arkhipova said the two mothers are Ekaterina Zavizion and Olga Alter, and they were arrested along with their kids, Liza, 11, Gosha, 11, Matvey, 9, David, 7, and Sofya, 7.

The Moscow Times reported the arrest, based on another video footage, as: "A video attachment showed one of the women explaining to a crying girl from inside a cell that 'the task is for fewer people to gather and say they're against the war'."

Placed flowers at Ukrainian embassy in Russia

The children had apparently gone to put flowers at the Ukrainian embassy with posters they supposedly created.

Various translations from Russian journalists on Twitter said the poster created by the children read either "no war," "stop war" or "no to war".

The protest, described as peaceful, ended with all of the children detained by law enforcement and held in a police van.

The children were subsequently taken to a Moscow police station and held.

The post also said phones were taken away and mentioned to the effect that the parents would lose their rights to their children as a result of this incident.

The post then asked for journalists and human rights activists to shed light on the alleged arrests.

Children released but will go to court

Arkhipova updated a few hours later: "All of them finally were released. Now they will meet a court trial."

There was no mention of charges.

Responses

The incident trended online with many reposting the allegations and photos on other social media platforms.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted the images and said it was another sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine is taking a toll on children.

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on Feb.24, protests have broken out in numerous Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The total number of Russians arrested has been estimated to be anywhere from 2,000 to 6,000.

Such displays of dissent were unheard of under the Putin regime previously before war broke out.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

19,159 new Covid-19 cases & 10 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 2

Tonight's update.

March 02, 2022, 11:31 PM

NSmen to get higher monthly base pay of at least S$1,600 during ICT, make-up pay claims to be automated

Automated.

March 02, 2022, 11:01 PM

Provide childcare sick leave to all working parents & increase usage of paternity leave: Louis Ng

Not the first time he raised this in Parliament.

March 02, 2022, 07:42 PM

Funding support for pre-implantation genetic testing to be part of S'pore Govt's approach to raise birth rates

The funding will be part of the Government's strategy for building a more resilient population, which includes building a Singapore that's made for families, said Minister Indranee Rajah.

March 02, 2022, 07:38 PM

Russian military claims it has seized Kherson, city in southern Ukraine

Kherson is located near Crimea.

March 02, 2022, 07:35 PM

Lawrence Wong: Wrong to assume current fiscal rules have led to accumulation of more reserves than necessary

Wong questioned if it was the "right thing" to keep turning to the reserves each time more funds are needed.

March 02, 2022, 07:21 PM

Leong Mun Wai suggests abolishing People's Association & creating new 'Ministry of Resilient Citizens'

Leong explained that this would streamline the current government structure and help to cut cost.

March 02, 2022, 07:09 PM

News anchor with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV wears outfit similar to Ukraine flag

Intentional or coincidental?

March 02, 2022, 06:49 PM

SingPass now available in 4 languages, digital driving licence will be available in-app soon

Time to help your grandparents change their language settings.

March 02, 2022, 06:41 PM

Burmese actor-model Paing Takhon pardoned, no need to serve 3 years jail with hard labour

He was released with three other actors "to participate in nation-building with their art".

March 02, 2022, 06:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.