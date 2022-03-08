Back

Sadistic animal abuser in Yishun poisons family of 5 chicks, burns them

The chicks appeared charred, which could have been inflicted using fire or chemicals.

Belmont Lay | March 08, 2022, 11:40 AM

A sadistic animal abuser is allegedly still on the loose in Yishun after a family of five chicks were found poisoned and set on fire or had their bodies chemically burned as their feathers were stripped off.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Block 752 Yishun Street 72.

A Mothership.sg reader provided the tip-off, with photos showing the family of chicks before and after they were slaughtered.

Discovered dead one morning

According to the tip-off, the whole family of chicks were discovered dead and mutilated on Feb. 21 morning.

Up till that day, the chicks were a regular fixture at the car park and void deck in the area.

The person who provided the tip-off wrote: "Understand from those sitting at the void deck that someone poisoned them in the middle of night and the carcass of the chicks look charred."

"Not only did this person poison the chicks, he also poured chemicals on the tree that the hens sought shelter."

"Look at these chicks. What harm did they do to this person to deserve such deaths?

"Why does the carcass look so charred?"

Photos provided in the tip-off showed the family of chickens, including a rooster, at the void deck and car park.

Culprit asked to take responsibility

A photo of the charred remains of the chicks was also put up at the ground floor lift lobby of Block 752.

The photo was put up as the suspected animal abuser is believed to be residing in one of the flats at Block 752 and the demand was for the culprit to take responsibility for the deaths.

The photo was scrawled with the words: "Pls admit your deed?"

According to another resident who took a photo of the picture of the charred chicks, the motive of the chicks killer was due to him being unable to stand the noise the animals made.

The resident wrote:

Suspect is a man living at Yishun Blk 752 or 748. It is rumoured that he committed the act just because he finds the wild chicks to be noisy in our neighbourhood.

There should be justice for the 5 innocent lives and we cannot have such a cruel lunatic in our neighbourhood.

