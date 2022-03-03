Being a girl in a poly class of 24 boys: How this S'pore woman achieved her dream of becoming an engineer

For 26-year-old Binita Saha, engineering has been her passion since she was a little girl.

When a light in her room didn’t work, young Saha was determined to find out why.

She plonked herself down next to her father at their computer and directed him to help her search all of her burning questions on Google (“we’re talking about a looooong time [back],” she says):

“I would sit down with him and be like, ‘Okay, can you just find out what this thing is made up of? Okay, this is the light. Okay, what's inside? Okay, why is this not working?’ And he would actually show me the system. He’s an EEE engineer, so he would be like, ‘You know, this is why it's not working.’ And I would find a lot of fun in that!”

Her father was an Electrical and Electronics engineer — or, as it’s known within the industry, EEE, or “triple E”.

She grew up hearing her father’s stories about working in the fabrication lab and wearing PPE to work, and her interest was piqued.

“He always inspired me to choose this line of career, because when I saw him working, I saw the passion in him and how much he was interested in the work that he did.”

“I'm very curious about everything. I like asking questions. I like finding out more.” Saha tells me.

“Whenever there is someone speaking to me, I come up with a lot of follow-up [questions]. Sometimes it's too much.”

She explains how a sense of curiosity is very important when it comes to engineering, where it is crucial to think outside the box:

“If someone tells you that ‘A’ happened, I think, as an engineer, you can’t stop at ‘A’ happens. [You have to ask] why did ‘A’ happen? When did it happen? What caused it to happen?”

“And I was That Kid,” Saha explains with a laugh. “I used to be a very serious child! And I raised serious questions, like, ‘Why? How did that happen?’”

Only girl in her polytechnic class

After her O-Levels, Saha applied to Singapore Polytechnic (SP) to study Electrical and Electronics Engineering as she felt that the polytechnic route would give her more hands-on exposure to engineering. She was also accepted as a scholar, which gave her even more advantages through the opportunity to explore seminars and workshops.

However, transitioning into SP wasn’t without its own challenges and culture shock, despite Saha’s passion for the concepts she was studying.

Coming from St. Margaret’s Secondary School — a girls’ school — Saha was in for a huge surprise; she was the only girl in her class, surrounded by 24 boys.

“I would say that the ratio was really not balanced,” she says, an understatement to say the least.

She adds that she would rarely see girls in her program, but the few who were there all became friends: “Because there were so few girls, we would find each other.”

Despite the unequal gender ratio, though, Saha says that she was never made to feel uncomfortable. The professors and lecturers were never biased, nor did they treat her differently because she was a girl.

The boys in her class were also kind to her, checking up on her and inviting her to lunch to make sure she felt included.

Her experience at SP convinced her that this path of study was what she truly wanted to do, and she eventually decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) — where she found that the gender ratio was, thankfully, much more balanced.

Continuous learning opportunities at Micron

After graduating from NTU in 2019, Saha considered continuing her studies, but she realised that she wanted to get some more practical experience first.

As a fresh graduate, Saha was trying to figure out the big question: What do I want to do in life?

While it was tempting, and probably natural, to think — ”I studied this, so this is my interest”, Saha says that she didn’t want to restrict herself to just what she studied.

Instead, she embraced the mindset of always learning: “I think we should let ourselves be out there. Learn as much as we can; there's never an end to learning.”

When considering which companies to apply to, Micron Technology — a semiconductor company that produces innovative memory and computer data storage solutions — was Saha’s top choice; when she attended career fairs, she would always make sure to visit the Micron booth first.

She was drawn to the fact that Micron was a big company, which would mean she would get to work with people with different experiences, because there are so many different roles within the company, which would then open doors for even more learning opportunities:

“I've been working here for three years now. And trust me — even a while ago, in the morning, I was reading up, making sure that I know something new that's not something that I've learned before.”

Diversity and gender equality at Micron

After about a year into working, Saha did some reevaluation.

She realised that her time at Micron had allowed her to explore her different interests in meaningful ways, thus paving the way for her to discover her real passions.

“When I joined Micron, I was kind of not sure what exactly I want to do in the future. It could be… maybe I’d want to change to a completely non-engineering sector, who knows? The world is big out there! You really don't know what you want to do. But after working here for a year, I think I got a glimpse of the semiconductor industry. The diversity hiring practice at Micron allows me to work with colleagues from diverse backgrounds, even non-engineering — and that is a very big blessing, I would say, because it made my vision much clearer about what do I want to pursue and what do I want to do?”

In her current role as a Non-Volatile Memory Quality Reliability and Assurance Engineer, Saha works on failure analysis, working internally within the company to ensure that the products they are building are of good quality.

And very encouragingly, she has found that the gender ratio within the company feels essentially equal because “you see as many girls as boys”.

In fact, her director is also a woman — a source of inspiration for Saha, as a woman in STEM.

“I think that the confidence and the kind of attitude that she has, it's something that really inspires me and makes me feel like, okay, I want to be like that too!”

At Micron, she has never felt that employees’ capabilities were defined by their gender:

“Definitely, [gender] is not something people look at. It depends on your work, the quality of work you produce, your attitude. That's all that matters and defines who you are, not your gender.”

Micron’s vision “for all” defines their commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion. In Singapore, there are over 40 nationalities represented by more than 8,000 employees. Micron embraces an inclusive workforce with more than 40 per cent female representation among their Singapore-based workforce.

Not just an engineer

As much as Saha is passionate about and dedicated to her work, she also has a variety of interests outside of just engineering.

In her free time, she learns Bollywood dance and runs her own small online fashion business where she helps her mother sell Indo-Western and Indian clothing. Saha has also been passionate about community service ever since her time at SP.

Balancing all of her interests with her work has been difficult at some points, and she was initially worried she wouldn’t be able to continue with her passions.

However, Saha has found ways to manage her time so that they can still be part of her life in meaningful ways. One way she has been able to do so has been integrating her interests in dance and volunteering into her work, thanks to community-building opportunities at Micron.

Saha is part of several Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) within Micron, which are employee-led groups that cater to employees’ different shared identities or experiences.

Some of Micron’s ERGs include Micron Young Professionals (MYP), Women Leadership Network — an employee-led and volunteer-driven group focused on strengthening the leadership, engagement and voices of women at Micron — and Capable ERG, a community engagement ERG supporting people with disabilities.

Saha also started a dance group within Micron, so that she could do something she loved while working. Together with some of her friends at Micron who also enjoyed dancing, they performed at several company events.

Saha has also been active in the MYP ERG, which aims to connect new hires with other young professionals in Micron, in order to help them “feel like [Micron]’s home”. Some ways that MYP ERG does so is through networking events, orientation, and charity events.

Last year, Saha put her interest in community service into action and organised a car wash fundraiser. All of the money was then donated to local charity Willing Hearts.

Has been inspired and pushed to where she is now

Throughout our interview, Saha attributes her success to the encouragement and support of many people — most importantly, her family and her partner.

While much of Saha’s inspiration to pursue engineering came from her father, she credits her mother for being her constant cheerleader:

“I thank my mom for her encouragement. She was always there to support her daughter. She never ever told me that, ‘Oh, it's going to be too much for you to handle.’ Or, ‘Are you sure about this?’ Yeah, she gave me the wings to fly, and that's why I made it this far. So for sure, my parents, my family made it possible.”

During her time in SP and NTU, Saha also had several female lecturers and professors, and they too served as an inspiration for her, because she could see that they were passionate about their jobs and about EEE.

Near the end of the interview, Saha reveals that although she has been surrounded by extremely encouraging and caring people, she also has been on the receiving end of ignorant stereotypes.

Once, when she went for a scholarship interview, Saha was the only female candidate in the panel interview, alongside four male candidates. She recalls:

“I clearly remember, one of the panellists when he was interviewing me, he told me, ‘You are a girl. You're not going to pursue engineering for a long time. So why should we give you the scholarship?’”

The interaction left her feeling understandably insulted, but Saha says that it didn’t deter her from pursuing her goals because she knew the importance of standing up for herself and having confidence in her own abilities.

“I think the most important thing is that as an individual, you should be confident enough to know what you're worth, what you're capable of.”

She similarly encouraged other girls and women interested in engineering to do the same:

"I think girls out there can know that they do have the opportunities. If they're interested in engineering, they should pursue it. They shouldn't let the [gender] ratio be a hindrance to their goals, or their interest. Because at the end of the day, if you are passionate about this, you're going to make it, regardless of whether you have to do it alone or with friends. It's about you."

Saha emphasised:

"Micron is a great place to work. [...] It's a place where I think any fresh grad, like myself three years back, would love to join as well. And as women in tech, [...] we are given a lot of exposure here. And I don't want to lie — it's not about gender, like [because] we are women, we get more opportunities. No, I think it's more of merit. And it's more of attitude, capability. And Micron definitely does practise that. Whatever they preach, they do it."

Top photo courtesy of Binita Saha. Some quotes have been edited for clarity.