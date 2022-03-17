Buy 2 'AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline' model kits & get a free water decal

Sunrise Beyond, which was created as a subsidiary of Sunrise, a leading robot animation company, and Bandai Spirits, which specialises in high-targeted commercial products, came out with a new robot animation in 2021, 'AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline'.

“Ken Okuyama Design”, led by Japan industrial designer, Kiyoyuki Okuyama, provides new mechanical details that bring the units to life.

You can watch all the Season 1 Episodes here.

These plastic model kits can be completed by just assembling them.

Each AMAIM, designed according to different battle styles, will be released one after another.

The key feature of this product series is the ability to recreate the poses the robots pull off in the show with their great range of motions.

The kits are easy to assemble, even for first-time users.

Here are some of the poses:

HG 1/72 MAILeS KENBU

HG 1/72 MAILeS JOGAN

HG 1/72 AMAIM GHOST

HG 1/72 MAILeS REIKI

MAILes KENBU, MAILes JOGAN, MAILes REIKI, (HG 1/72) retail for S$51.95. AMAIM Ghost (HG 1/72) retails for S$59.95.

It’s not just the main characters available as well. Check out the extensive catalogue here.

The products are available at the following Hobby Shops.

Hobby shop name Address Contact No. Hobby Art Work 12 Arumugam Rd, 04-03 LTC Building B,

Singapore 409958 6743 8233 Hobby Art Gallery Sunshine Plaza, Bencoolen St, #01-44 91,

Singapore 189652 6334 5340 Orbe Station Jurong Gateway Rd, #04-229 Blk 130,

Singapore 600130 6564 6550 Latendo Suntec City, 3 Temasek Blvd, 03-354,

Singapore 038983 6336 6615

Department Stores (Toy Section)

Takashimaya

Isetan

OG

Official Online Webshop

Toymana

Purchase any 2 pieces of HG AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline items to receive 1 pc of limited water decal from the campaign!

Decals designed by Kanetake Ebikawa & Ippei Gyoubu.

Includes various marking designs from each military force! Water Decals add colourful and beautiful details.

Don't miss out on this opportunity.

*Do check with the store before heading down to avoid disappointment.

Image from BANDAI NAMCO

This sponsored article by BANDAI NAMCO made this writer think, “wha, robots damn cool”