S'poreans aged 18 & above can apply to volunteer for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Applications to volunteer for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar officially opened on March 22.

A total of 20,000 volunteer places will be up for grabs.

Selected volunteers will provide support across 45 functional areas in official and non-official sites such as stadiums, training sites, the airport, fan zones, hotels, and public transportation hubs.

No previous experience is needed and candidates from all backgrounds and different parts of the world, including Singapore, are welcome to apply.

However, there are some requirements.

Requirements

All candidates have to be 18 years old or older as of Oct. 1, 2022. There is no upper age limit.

Candidates must also be able to speak and understand English. Knowledge of Arabic or additional languages is an advantage.

Additionally, candidates must be able to commit to a minimum of 10 full days during the tournament.

Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will take part in an assessment and interview.

The selected volunteers will subsequently receive training, as well as a limited-edition adidas uniform, along with a meal during their shift and free access to public transport.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will take place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

However, some volunteer roles will start from Oct. 1.

If you're interested, you can apply here.

Won't be able to watch matches

According to Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 website, majority of the volunteer roles will be located away from the pitch.

This means that it will not be possible for volunteers to watch the football matches during their shifts.

"Furthermore, as a volunteer, your focus is to support the delivery of the tournament," the website stated.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Unsplash.