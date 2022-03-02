Back

Police identify 2 men at Fat Po as aged 55 & 59, investigating them for being a public nuisance

Can be jailed up to three months or fined up to S$2,000, or both.

Belmont Lay | March 15, 2022, 11:07 PM

The Singapore police are investigating two men aged 55 and 59 for being a public nuisance at Fat Po restaurant along Tebing Lane in Punggol on Saturday, March 12.

The police revealed in their latest statement the two men's ages and added that officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division managed to establish their identities through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from close-circuit television cameras.

The police said a day earlier that investigations are ongoing.

The offence of public nuisance carries an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

The police said: “The police take a serious view of such acts and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” said the police.

