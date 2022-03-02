Back

2 men locked themselves in AMK HDB flat in 5-hour standoff with police

The two men were arrested for criminal intimidation and suspected drug-related offences.

Alfie Kwa | March 22, 2022, 05:04 PM

Police officers arrested two men at Block 508 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 today (Mar. 22).

The men (52 and 53), suspected of drug-related offences, locked themselves and their 77-year-old mother in their HDB flat this morning.

Two brothers were arrested

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were doing a door-to-door investigation when the men refused to cooperate, locking themselves in their HDB unit.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the two men are brothers.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told The Straits Times (ST) that at 6:58am, officers from Special Operations Command (SOC), the Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force were deployed to the scene after the police were called.

The situation was assessed, and officers believed that the men might be a danger to themselves and their mother.

Police officers from the elite SOC later broke into the unit, and the men were arrested at 11:55am, said the SPF.

A person at the scene told Shin Min that a police officer was seen holding a shield and talking to the people at the door of the unit, describing the atmosphere as "very tense".

According to ST, the men were arrested for criminal intimidation and suspected drug-related offences.

Mothership has reached out to SPF and CNB for a statement.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News. 

