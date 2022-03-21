S$1.99 oysters at VivoCity food court, with minimum purchase of 12 per order

For all seafood lovers out there (especially oysters), you're in for a treat.

Oysters at VivoCity's Food Republic

Local oyster bar Oyster Co recently opened a mini restaurant outlet at VivoCity's Food Republic.

You can recognise the stall with its blue beach shack-themed decor.

It also has bar stools right in front of the counter so you can get your oysters instantly.

S$1.99 per piece

Oyster Co is known for serving shucked oysters for S$1.99 per piece but there is a catch, though.

You will have to order a minimum of 12 pieces.

Alternatively, one can also try the S$2.99 oysters with a minimum purchase of six pieces.

Check out their menu here.

Oyster Co (VivoCity)

1 Harbourfront Walk Singapore 098585, Food Republic #03-01

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top Image from @wen.soulkitchen and @nutz_about_food on Instagram.

Follow and listen to our podcast here