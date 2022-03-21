Back

S$1.99 oysters at VivoCity food court, with minimum purchase of 12 per order

When the world's your oyster.

Janelle Pang | March 21, 2022, 06:20 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

For all seafood lovers out there (especially oysters), you're in for a treat.

Oysters at VivoCity's Food Republic

Local oyster bar Oyster Co recently opened a mini restaurant outlet at VivoCity's Food Republic.

You can recognise the stall with its blue beach shack-themed decor.

It also has bar stools right in front of the counter so you can get your oysters instantly.

Photo from @wen.soulkitchen on Instagram.

Photo from @wen.soulkitchen on Instagram.

S$1.99 per piece

Oyster Co is known for serving shucked oysters for S$1.99 per piece but there is a catch, though.

You will have to order a minimum of 12 pieces.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyster Co. (@oystercosg)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K | B (@snacqquiche)

Alternatively, one can also try the S$2.99 oysters with a minimum purchase of six pieces.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kimmy_lovestoeat

Check out their menu here.

Oyster Co (VivoCity)

1 Harbourfront Walk Singapore 098585, Food Republic #03-01

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top Image from @wen.soulkitchen and @nutz_about_food on Instagram.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Age is just a number: S’pore companies share what senior employees have to offer in the transport & hospitality industry

They also share what they do to support and elevate their employees.

March 21, 2022, 06:00 PM

Wild boar that injured woman at Yishun caught & 'euthanised humanely'

Yishun Park, which was previously closed to search for the boar, is now reopen.

March 21, 2022, 05:19 PM

China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 with 133 people crashes in Guangxi region

It had departed from Kunming City and was bound for Guangzhou City.

March 21, 2022, 05:01 PM

New photos of Amos Yee in U.S. prison emerge online

Looking quite different.

March 21, 2022, 04:36 PM

Male teen, 17, allegedly attempts to molest 15-year-old girl at Yishun HDB block

She resisted and screamed, forcing him to run away.

March 21, 2022, 03:50 PM

Thai man can't afford meal for himself on daughter's birthday, daughter refuses to eat as well

The restaurant was praised for their actions.

March 21, 2022, 02:34 PM

9-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after 2-hour wait at NUH A&E, investigations ongoing

The baby was cremated on March 16.

March 21, 2022, 01:49 PM

Songkran Water Festival at Wild Wild Wet S'pore in April 2022

Bringing the Thai experience here.

March 21, 2022, 01:23 PM

Actor Qi Yuwu creates ginseng & goji berry ice cream flavours, available for pre-order at S$56 for 2 pints

A collaboration with local gelato shop Monarchs & Milkweed and refrigerator brand Sub-Zero.

March 21, 2022, 01:20 PM

M'sia truck drivers entering S'pore must show negative Covid-19 test results from Mar. 24 as on-arrival tests end

They are to produce a valid pre-departure test instead.

March 21, 2022, 12:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.