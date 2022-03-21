S$1.99 oysters at VivoCity food court, with minimum purchase of 12 per order

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
For all seafood lovers out there (especially oysters), you're in for a treat.
Oysters at VivoCity's Food Republic
Local oyster bar Oyster Co recently opened a mini restaurant outlet at VivoCity's Food Republic.
You can recognise the stall with its blue beach shack-themed decor.
It also has bar stools right in front of the counter so you can get your oysters instantly.
S$1.99 per piece
Oyster Co is known for serving shucked oysters for S$1.99 per piece but there is a catch, though.
You will have to order a minimum of 12 pieces.
Alternatively, one can also try the S$2.99 oysters with a minimum purchase of six pieces.
Check out their menu here.
Oyster Co (VivoCity)
1 Harbourfront Walk Singapore 098585, Food Republic #03-01
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
Top Image from @wen.soulkitchen and @nutz_about_food on Instagram.
Follow and listen to our podcast here
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.