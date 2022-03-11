Back

11-year-old who travelled 1,200km alone to flee Ukraine finally reunites with mom, grandmother & dog

This is the family's second time escaping from a war.

Fiona Tan | March 18, 2022, 06:01 PM

The 11-year-old boy who fled from Ukraine on his own has reunited with his mother, grandmother, and dog in Slovakia, announced the Slovakian police in a Facebook post on Mar. 16.

Image from Polícia Slovenskej republiky/Facebook.

Reunited with family and dog in Slovakia

Hassan Pisecka left behind his mother, grandmother, dog, and his home in Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine to travel over 1,200km to Slovakia all by himself.

Zaporizhzhia is home to Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, which has been seized by Russian forces.

Image from Polícia Slovenskej republiky/Facebook.

His mother, Julia Pisecka, stayed behind to take care of her ailing mother, whom she said in a video was unable to move on her own.

However, the recent shelling in Zaporizhzhia convinced Julia that both her mother and herself had to flee from Ukraine and to reunite with their family in Slovakia.

Image from Polícia Slovenskej republiky/Facebook.

Julia and her mother boarded an evacuation train, with their pet dog in tow, and reached Slovakia on Mar. 14, according to its police.

Image from Polícia Slovenskej republiky/Facebook.

Speaking to The Sun, Julia recounted that the train journey to Slovakia, which took more than a day, was not easy.

"The train ride was very difficult. Hundreds were crammed into a single car. But we had to escape so our family could be back together."

Not the first time

Once across the border, the two women reunited with Julia's four children, including Hassan, who was the youngest.

Image from Polícia Slovenskej republiky/Facebook.

Image from Polícia Slovenskej republiky/Facebook.

According to the Slovakian police's Facebook post, Hassan's three sisters left Ukraine first to join Hassan's eldest brother in Bratislava, where the 20-year-old was studying.

This was to ensure that Hassan will be able to make the same journey, and that his siblings would be there to receive him once he has crossed the border.

Soon after, Hassan boarded a train to Slovakia and made the same journey himself.

He did so with his elder brother's phone number written on the back of his hand, a note with his family's details tied to his waist, his passport, and his other meagre possessions contained in a white plastic bag and a red backpack.

Image from Polícia Slovenskej republiky/Facebook.

Image from Polícia Slovenskej republiky/Facebook.

Hassan was able to cross the border and get in contact with his siblings in Slovakia, with the help of border officials and volunteers.

Image from Polícia Slovenskej republiky/Facebook.

Image from Polícia Slovenskej republiky/Facebook.

Calling Hassan a "true hero", Slovakia's Interior Minister personally commended Hassan's bravery in a Facebook post, and said the young boy has won many over with his "smile, fearlessness, and determination".

Image from Polícia Slovenskej republiky/Facebook.

The minister met with Hassan and his siblings on Mar. 8, and said they have requested for temporary protection.

Image from Roman Mikulec/Facebook.

Image from Roman Mikulec/Facebook.

Not the first time that the Pisecka family is escaping from war

This is the second time the family has had to escape a war.

The Pisecka family had resettled in Ukraine after fleeing from Syria, where Julia was widowed after her husband was killed whilst fighting, according to the Slovakian police.

While the Piseckas find themselves having to restart in a new country once again, they are all unharmed and are able to stay together, said the Slovakian police.

"They lost everything again, but this time the war didn’t take anyone away from them... They are together and that’s all that matters."

Julia thanked the volunteers that helped move her and her mother across the border and said: "I’d like to thank everyone from my heart. We have to start from scratch. We lost everything we’ve had but we’re healthy."

Image from Polícia Slovenskej republiky/Facebook.

This is the fourth week of the war, after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

According to a statement by the European Union, more than 3 million Ukrainians have escaped the country, most of whom have crossed the border to take refuge in Poland.

