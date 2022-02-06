Woman, 52, dies in suspected drowning case at Keppel Club swimming pool

A 52-year-old woman has died in a case of suspected drowning at the Keppel Club swimming pool.

Police said they were alerted to the case on Feb. 5 at about 7:50pm.

The location of the incident — 10 Bukit Chermin Road — corresponds to the address of Keppel Club.

The woman was unconscious when conveyed to a hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police added that they do not suspect foul play, and that investigations are ongoing.

Mothership has reached out to Keppel Club for comment on the incident.

Follow and listen to our podcast here