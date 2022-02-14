Back

ST engineering creates wearable aircon for workers exposed to S'pore's hot & humid weather

Cool.

Syahindah Ishak | February 14, 2022, 05:48 PM

ST Engineering has created a new wearable aircon product to reduce "heat stress" for workers in Singapore who are exposed to the hot and humid weather.

Wearable aircon

Called the ARC, it is essentially a battery-operated wearable aircon.

There is a cooling plate at the back and turbocharged blowers at the front.

Here's how it looks like:

Image via ST Engineering website.

Image via ST Engineering website.

Image via ST Engineering website.

Image via ST Engineering website.

The ARC is worn over the shoulders and helps to cool the user's neck, back and face areas.

For workers in outdoor places

According to ST Engineering's website, the ARC is meant for workers who are working in exposed outdoor environments, non-air conditioned environments, and confined spaces.

These workers include but are not limited to construction workers, policemen, and soldiers.

Here's a video of other suitable jobs the ARC can be used in.

Functions

According to ST Engineering, the ARC provides "instant cooling in seconds". It also gets cooler as the user sweats.

"High Velocity airflow accelerates your body’s natural ability to cool down, improving the microclimate around the face and neck," the company explained on its website.

The cooling plate located at the back of the ARC is at least three to five times more thermally conductive than metal.

It can also continuously cool a large area by at least 8°C.

The turbocharged blowers at the front targets heat relieving areas like the neck and face, accelerating the cooling rate of sweat by two to three times.

Image via ST Engineering website.

As the ARC is battery-operated, it also allows continuous operation as the user can bring extra batteries and replace them when necessary.

ST Engineering will be showcasing the ARC, amongst other products and inventions, at the Singapore Airshow 2022 from Feb. 15 to 18.

Top images via ST Engineering's YouTube & website.

