Watermelon allegedly thrown onto PHV driver's car from high-rise building in Jurong

A Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) driver, Wang Wei Jian, has had to shell out more than S$1,000 for repairs to his car after it was hit by a watermelon allegedly thrown from a high-rise building in Jurong, Shin Min Daily News reported.

According to Wang, the incident took place on Feb. 25, at about 9.24am in the morning, along Jurong West Street 93, when he had been driving from Blk 966 to Blk 967B.

Footage from a recorder provided by his son showed that the car had been hit by a watermelon a few seconds after he turned a corner, denting the windscreen, and leaving bits and pieces of the fruit's flesh on the car.

Watermelon is believed to have been thrown from nearby

Wang's son added that his father stopped the car out of shock, got out and subsequently called the police.

Wang believes that the watermelon was thrown by a resident of Blk 967B, although this has not been confirmed.

In addition, his son said that only a fraction of a watermelon appears to have been thrown onto the car, instead of the entire fruit.

He added that the camera could only capture the moment in which the watermelon hit the car and the approximate direction from which it was thrown.

Following his report, police who arrived on the scene headed upstairs to question residents and took evidence from the remains of the fruit left on the car.

Shin Min Daily News further reported that the police believe the fruit had been thrown from a high-rise location, based on the cracks on the windscreen.

The police confirmed that they have since launched an investigation into a reckless act.

In the meantime, Wang, who earns an average of S$150 a day, will reportedly have to rest at home while his car undergoes repairs.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Shin Min Daily News