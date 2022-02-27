Back

Watermelon allegedly thrown onto PHV driver's car from high-rise building in Jurong

Remains of the watermelon have been taken for evidence.

Matthias Ang | February 27, 2022, 03:16 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) driver, Wang Wei Jian, has had to shell out more than S$1,000 for repairs to his car after it was hit by a watermelon allegedly thrown from a high-rise building in Jurong, Shin Min Daily News reported.

According to Wang, the incident took place on Feb. 25, at about 9.24am in the morning, along Jurong West Street 93, when he had been driving from Blk 966 to Blk 967B.

Footage from a recorder provided by his son showed that the car had been hit by a watermelon a few seconds after he turned a corner, denting the windscreen, and leaving bits and pieces of the fruit's flesh on the car.

Source: Photo by Shin Min Daily news

Watermelon is believed to have been thrown from nearby

Wang's son added that his father stopped the car out of shock, got out and subsequently called the police.

Wang believes that the watermelon was thrown by a resident of Blk 967B, although this has not been confirmed.

In addition, his son said that only a fraction of a watermelon appears to have been thrown onto the car, instead of the entire fruit.

He added that the camera could only capture the moment in which the watermelon hit the car and the approximate direction from which it was thrown.

Source: Photo by Shin Min Daily news

Following his report, police who arrived on the scene headed upstairs to question residents and took evidence from the remains of the fruit left on the car.

Shin Min Daily News further reported that the police believe the fruit had been thrown from a high-rise location, based on the cracks on the windscreen.

The police confirmed that they have since launched an investigation into a reckless act.

In the meantime, Wang, who earns an average of S$150 a day, will reportedly have to rest at home while his car undergoes repairs.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Shin Min Daily News

 

'[My parents] called me in tears to say goodbye in case they do not make it': Young Ukrainians in S’pore on pain of being away from family during invasion

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, three young Ukrainians based in Singapore share their fears.

February 27, 2022, 07:10 PM

New Hilton S'pore Orchard takes over Mandarin Orchard, rooms from S$255++

Located right in the heart of Orchard.

February 27, 2022, 07:06 PM

Ukrainian man offers to tow Russian soldiers' tank back to Russia after it runs out of fuel

Russia's need for fuel has been greater than expected in its invasion of Ukraine.

February 27, 2022, 07:00 PM

2 men caught with over 1,630 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in Singapore Customs operation at Marsiling

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded for the cartons and packets seized amounted to about S$140,390 and S$11,170 respectively.

February 27, 2022, 05:46 PM

River Valley thrift store sells secondhand Tod’s, Bottega goods for cheap & donates its profits to charity

The S’porean-Togolese couple who runs the shop are determined to keep their small business running through the pandemic and give back to the community whenever they can.

February 27, 2022, 05:00 PM

S'porean among 12 people evacuated by M'sia from Ukraine

Singapore's High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Consulate-General in Johor Bahru has thanked Malaysia for its assistance.

February 27, 2022, 04:34 PM

Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakovsky enlists in reserve army to fight Russian invasion

He said that he has an experience with a gun privately.

February 27, 2022, 03:33 PM

Popular secondhand bookstore Beauty World Book Centre closing in Sept. 2022

End of an era.

February 27, 2022, 01:10 PM

US, Canada & European leaders to cut off some Russian banks from global financial messaging system SWIFT

The Russian central bank will also be targeted in these new sanctions.

February 27, 2022, 12:27 PM

MOH: Only call 995 for life-threatening situations, paramedics facing 'significant' stress

The ministry also called on the public to only seek treatment at a hospital's Emergency Department (ED) only in the event of a medical emergency or life-threatening condition.

February 27, 2022, 12:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.