Back

Volvo suddenly crashes into parked BMW minding its own business at Tiong Poh Road

Unlucky day.

Zi Shan Kow | February 20, 2022, 12:37 PM

Events

Republic Polytechnic ACE Course Preview (June intake)

02 March 2022 - 03 March 2022

Zoom

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A white Volvo car cruising along Tiong Poh Road crashed into a stationary BMW on Feb. 18, at about 1:30pm.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to SG Road Vigilante.

Based on dashcam footage from the vehicle behind the Volvo, the latter veered to the left on a single lane one-way road, and did not correct its path.

The car eventually collided into a parked black BMW SUV.

Both cars jerk, and part of the Volvo's bumper comes off in the crash.

The driver recovers quickly and reverses the car diagonally across the street.

Video by SG Road Vigilante.

Woman exits vehicle

When the Volvo stops, and the passenger car door is pushed open with much effort as the front of the car starts to smoke.

A woman stumbles out of the door and walks out of frame, marking the end of the short video.

Video by SG Road Vigilante.

Many theories on the situation

Viewers have pointed out the strange circumstances of the crash as the driver was not speeding, but was simply not alert in preventing the accident.

However, despite this, the driver managed to react immediately in reversing the car.

On the other hand, others theorised that the driver could have had a medical condition, although the passenger's behaviour seems to suggest otherwise, online speculators added.

Another group thought that the driver might have been facing a distraction, such as his mobile phone.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by SG Road Vigilante.

S'pore hawkers reluctant to increase prices as costs soar, worry about losing customers

Hearing from the hawkers who have kept us well-fed and comforted for years.

February 20, 2022, 11:56 AM

Lured by job ad scam, Chinese man ends up as 'human blood bag' in Cambodia

He was on the brink of death when he was admitted to a hospital.

February 20, 2022, 11:41 AM

Scientists closely watching more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 that's on the rise

Omicron is slowing down, but not as quickly enough due to its subvariant.

February 20, 2022, 05:18 AM

15,836 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 4 deaths

The country has recorded 567,355 Covid-19 cases and 941 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

February 20, 2022, 12:59 AM

Mothership's press accreditation suspended for breaking Budget embargo

"We are therefore committed and resolved to draw the right lessons from this incident, strengthen our editorial processes, and rebuild trust with our stakeholders," said Managing Editor Martino Tan.

February 20, 2022, 12:57 AM

Badminton: S'pore men's team & Loh Kean Yew, wins historic bronze medal at Badminton Asia Team c'ships

Despite losing to Indonesia, Singapore has achieved a spot at the Thomas Cup.

February 19, 2022, 11:19 PM

Stories of the Fall of S'pore & Japanese Occupation 80 years ago

February 19, 2022, 08:20 PM

S'pore Food Agency initiates recall of Abbott infant milk power due to salmonella & other bacteria

The recall was prompted by a notification issued in the United States where four complaints of infant illness were made.

February 19, 2022, 07:12 PM

Thai boy, 2, drowns while mother & father were conducting OnlyFans photoshoot

Rest in peace.

February 19, 2022, 07:03 PM

Delayed GST hike, carbon tax & changes to tax rates take centre stage in Lawrence Wong's Budget 2022

Moves to build sustainable government finances & a greener and more sustainable country.

February 19, 2022, 05:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.