Back

Vivian Balakrishnan meets Wang Yi in Beijing ahead of Winter Olympics

He said that Singapore and China share a "unique special relationship" due to extensive economic, cultural and people-to-people ties.

Faris Alfiq | February 04, 2022, 06:37 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse -- a diplomatic complex in Beijing -- on the morning of Feb. 4.

Vivian is currently in China together with President Halimah Yacob to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.

In his Facebook post, he said that both Wang Yi and himself reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations between Singapore and China.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the strong momentum of three Government-to-Government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing.

He wrote that leaders from both countries exchanged views on regional and international developments.

"Singapore and China share a unique special relationship due to extensive economic, cultural and people-to-people ties," Vivian wrote.

"We will continue to explore ways to deepen our cooperation, especially in connectivity, the digital economy and sustainable development," he added.

Halimah attending the opening for Winter Olympic Games

Halimah is in Beijing from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the opening ceremony of the Games and related activities, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Jan. 28.

This is the first working visit overseas by the president since the pandemic began.

The statement added that Halimah will also have bilateral meetings with Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

She will also be attending a Welcome Banquet hosted by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, for foreign dignitaries.

Besides Vivian, she was also accompanied by Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, as well as officials from the President's Office, MFA and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Vivian Balakrishnan/Facebook

Man in MacPherson uses blowtorch to rid pig trotters of hair over open drain grills

He is singeing the hairs off the skin before cleaning and cooking the pig trotters.

February 04, 2022, 06:31 PM

S'poreans can expect help to manage cost of living in Budget 2022: Lawrence Wong

The finance minister said 2022's Budget is taking place amidst "a strong and steady recovery of the economy".

February 04, 2022, 06:08 PM

Mother of 3 children with special learning needs shares how S’pore non-profit has provided her invaluable emotional & financial support

Care Corner Singapore’s programmes are funded by donations from members of the public and corporates. You can contribute to this cause too.

February 04, 2022, 05:59 PM

No Signboard owes Centrepoint & PLQ Mall landlords S$176,000 in rental arrears & other payments

Pandemic killing this business.

February 04, 2022, 05:55 PM

Ex-actor Huang Yiliang starts 10-month jail term for assaulting employee, 'more than sufficient evidence' says judge

He faces another charge of disturbing the public peace.

February 04, 2022, 05:50 PM

Employers should review BCPs, reward those who cover for colleagues in potential Omicron surge: MOM, NTUC, & SNEF

Brace yourselves.

February 04, 2022, 05:35 PM

Korean actress Lee Yoo Mi goes from 40,000 to 7.1 million followers after starring in 'Squid Game' & 'All of Us Are Dead'

The series "All of Us Are Dead" premiered on Netflix on Jan. 28.

February 04, 2022, 04:56 PM

Man, 27, convicted of rape, found dead at foot of Holland Drive block hours before sentencing

He was convicted last year for raping an 18-year-old girl he spotted at Clarke Quay.

February 04, 2022, 04:23 PM

Story about 8-year-old girl kidnapped at shopping mall in S'pore is false: Police

The police take a serious view of such false claims that cause public alarm.

February 04, 2022, 04:12 PM

M'sia's health ministry close to recommending opening borders & lifting other Covid restrictions

Malaysia's health minister also teased "some big announcements" in the coming days.

February 04, 2022, 03:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.