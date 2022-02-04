Vivian Balakrishnan meets Wang Yi in Beijing ahead of Winter Olympics

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse -- a diplomatic complex in Beijing -- on the morning of Feb. 4.

Vivian is currently in China together with President Halimah Yacob to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.

In his Facebook post, he said that both Wang Yi and himself reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations between Singapore and China.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the strong momentum of three Government-to-Government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing.

He wrote that leaders from both countries exchanged views on regional and international developments.

"Singapore and China share a unique special relationship due to extensive economic, cultural and people-to-people ties," Vivian wrote.

"We will continue to explore ways to deepen our cooperation, especially in connectivity, the digital economy and sustainable development," he added.

Halimah attending the opening for Winter Olympic Games

Halimah is in Beijing from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the opening ceremony of the Games and related activities, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Jan. 28.

This is the first working visit overseas by the president since the pandemic began.

The statement added that Halimah will also have bilateral meetings with Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

She will also be attending a Welcome Banquet hosted by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, for foreign dignitaries.

Besides Vivian, she was also accompanied by Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, as well as officials from the President's Office, MFA and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Top image via Vivian Balakrishnan/Facebook