US family realises mum being held hostage after she failed to update Wordle score

A woman in the United States was saved from a hostage situation after her family realised that she did not update them with her daily Wordle score.

Break-in

Denyse Holt, 80, lives alone in her house in the U.S. city of Chicago.

On Feb. 5, Holt was at home when a naked man broke into her house and pointed a pair of scissors at her.

At the time, she was in bed sleeping, she told CBS Chicago.

The man was bleeding from cuts he sustained from breaking a window and climbing through it to enter the house.

Holt recalled the man saying that he wouldn't harm or molest her, as he got into her bed.

According to The Washington Post (WP), Holt promised the intruder that she wouldn't scream or fight him.

When the man said he was cold and needed all her blankets, she obliged.

Still cold, the man said he needed to take a shower and made Holt get in the shower with him. When that didn't warm him up, he demanded to take a bath and have Holt lie on top of him in the bathtub.

Holt, in her nightgown, had no choice but to do it.

The man then went around the house disconnecting all the phones with her in tow. He also took two knives from the kitchen before locking her in the basement bathroom and barricading the door with a chair.

Locked in the bathroom

CBS Chicago stated that she was in the bathroom for at least 17 hours.

In that time, she marched around and stretched her legs every 20 to 25 mins and even practised some meditative breathing.

The room was windowless, small and the lights were not switched on.

Worse of all, Holt was cold as she was still in her nightgown that was soaking wet from the bath.

Holt told WP that the intruder checked on her in the middle of the night and said “I see you didn’t sleep."

And then he closed the door again.

While in the bathroom, she thought of ways to escape but eventually didn't do any as she was afraid to get caught.

Family realised something was wrong

What Holt didn’t know was that a rescue team was on its way to save her.

Her family in other parts of the US was concerned about her whereabouts.

Holt's eldest daughter realised that her mother had not updated her daily Wordle score.

And her second daughter was getting worried that Holt hadn’t responded to her calls or texts.

The sisters asked Holt's neighbour to check on Holt and when he saw that Holt's car was in, they decided to call the police.

According to FOX 32 Chicago, the police officers responded to a well-being check at Holt's home on Feb. 6.

Police found Holt unharmed in the basement. and escorted her to safety.

The intruder was found in a second-floor bedroom. He was armed with several knives.

The man has been identified as James H Davis III (32).

Davis has ben charged on three counts: Home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnappings with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

The police also found that Davis had an alleged mental episode before he broke into Holt's residence.

Top image via Wordle and CBS Chicago/Youtube.