Back

All TVB productions halted after multiple staff test positive for Covid-19, including veteran actor Law Lok-lam

Workspaces will undergo deep cleaning.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 25, 2022, 10:26 AM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Hong Kong television broadcasting company Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) halted all production after staff and artistes preliminarily test positive for Covid-19.

A notice, that was issued on Feb. 24, added that this measure is implemented to prevent further transmission of the virus.

Affected filming locations and workspaces will undergo deep cleaning to ensure that filming can resume safely.

Artistes who preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19 include actors Kalok Chow and Law Lok-lam.

73-year-old Law said that he is resting at home and has mild symptoms like runny nose.

Affected productions include Fa Yan Ren (法言人), starring Kenneth Ma, and Po Du Qiang Ren (破毒强人), starring Moses Chan, Edwin Siu and Nancy Wu.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Sohu and MaoYan

McDonald’s China serves coriander McFlurry for a few days

Hello? Police?

February 25, 2022, 04:18 AM

Famous Changi Village goreng pisang hawker dies suddenly at age 49

Rest in peace.

February 25, 2022, 03:59 AM

S'pore prison inmate gets 4 As & 1 B for A-levels despite 3 hours of sleep daily, grieving grandma's death

On how he bit the bullet, Jason explained that this was what his grandmother would have wanted for him.

February 25, 2022, 03:42 AM

Heartbreaking scenes as Ukrainians flee to become refugees in wake of Russian invasion

What is war good for?

February 25, 2022, 03:11 AM

18,593 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths in S'pore on Feb. 24

The country has recorded 661,198 Covid-19 cases and 975 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

February 25, 2022, 12:21 AM

Chained woman in China, 44, sold twice by human traffickers. At least 17 local officials punished.

A blogger's video of this woman went viral and led to a higher-level investigation in China.

February 24, 2022, 10:57 PM

People in S'pore see mushroom cloud after explosion at Johor factory

The mushroom cloud was so huge it could be seen in Singapore.

February 24, 2022, 08:15 PM

China tells citizens in Ukraine to stick national flag on car if travelling

However, they have not been advised to leave the country.

February 24, 2022, 08:07 PM

S'pore MFA condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

'Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext.'

February 24, 2022, 07:43 PM

Ukraine reports casualties: More than 40 soldiers, 10 civilians killed

Human toll registered.

February 24, 2022, 07:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.