All TVB productions halted after multiple staff test positive for Covid-19, including veteran actor Law Lok-lam

Hong Kong television broadcasting company Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) halted all production after staff and artistes preliminarily test positive for Covid-19.

A notice, that was issued on Feb. 24, added that this measure is implemented to prevent further transmission of the virus.

Affected filming locations and workspaces will undergo deep cleaning to ensure that filming can resume safely.

Artistes who preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19 include actors Kalok Chow and Law Lok-lam.

73-year-old Law said that he is resting at home and has mild symptoms like runny nose.

Affected productions include Fa Yan Ren (法言人), starring Kenneth Ma, and Po Du Qiang Ren (破毒强人), starring Moses Chan, Edwin Siu and Nancy Wu.

Top image via Sohu and MaoYan