Travel history & SHN shortened to 7 days for all travellers entering S'pore from February 21, 2022

Streamlined processes for travellers entering Singapore.

Joshua Lee | February 16, 2022, 06:02 PM

The Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) announced today (Feb. 16) that streamlined measures for travellers entering Singapore, citing a need to better position Singapore to work towards SHN-free travel for all fully vaccinated travellers in future.

Changes to country/region categories

The existing Categories 2, 3, and 4 will be combined into a single General Travel category.

A new Restricted category will be created for countries or regions with developing Covid-19 situations that warrant stricter border measures imposed on arrivals.

Travellers (both unvaccinated and vaccinated) from Category 1 regions as well as fully-vaccinated travellers arriving via Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangements will continue to enjoy quarantine-free border measures.

Changes to border measures

Border measures will be simplified for travellers arriving from February 21, 2022, 11:59pm:

Travel history requirement will be reduced from 14 to seven days. SHN duration will also be standardised to seven days across all country or region categories.

Enhanced testing regime for travellers arriving on VTLs will be ceased.

VTL and Category 1 travellers will no longer need to perform an on-arrival PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test. Instead, they will have up to 24 hours from their entry into Singapore to take a supervised self-swab (SSS) ART at one of the testing centres located across Singapore.

Vaccinated Long-Term Pass Holders (except Work Permit holders) will no longer have to obtain a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) or an Entry Approval to enter Singapore. However, they will still need to adhere to border health measures on entry.

Top image via VisitSingapore.com.

