Thai boy, 2, drowns while mother & father were conducting OnlyFans photoshoot

Rest in peace.

Andrew Koay | February 19, 2022, 07:03 PM

A Thai model's photoshoot ended in tragedy after her 2-year-old son drowned at a pool on location.

According to Yahoo News Australia, Wiyada Pontawee —  a 26-year-old OnlyFans model — was with her photographer husband and two sons at a house party in a Pattaya villa on Valentine's Day.

The party also served as an opportunity for the models in attendance to have a photoshoot, with Wiyada's husband, Pongrit, the photographer.

The two-year-old boy, named Chawanakon Hancharoenpanna, is believed to have drowned in the evening at the villa's swimming pool while his mother was inside the house having her photos taken by Pongrit.

"It was too late"

"I was working, then I heard a sound from the water and saw my boy in the pool," he said, according to Metro.

"He was choking – so I jumped in to help him but it was too late."

Images from Thai news show a crowd gathered outside the villa while respondents from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Service attended to the boy; some were seen sobbing.

After paramedics could not revive the boy, he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Image of Widaya mourning her son Image from Wiyada Pontawee's Facebook page

Image of the parents mourning Image from Waizen Knight's Facebook page

"I can't take it anymore. I don't want to live," wrote Wiyada on Facebook in the aftermath.

Watch children around pools

Yahoo News Australia reported that police have yet to start an investigation into the death.

However, a spokesperson for the rescue service reminded parents to watch their children closely when taking them to visit pools.

Likewise, Pongrit wrote in a Facebook post for other families not to repeat his mistake.

Top image from Wiyada Pontawee's Facebook page

