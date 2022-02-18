Taxi ends up along Ulu Pandan Park Connector Dover

A ComfortDelGro taxi somehow ended up along the Ulu Pandan Park Connector Dover on Feb. 17.

A video of the taxi making its way along the park connector network in the southwestern part of Singapore was put up on Facebook.

The taxi, realising it was not where it was supposed to be, stopped and blocked the path of a cyclist travelling along the connector behind it.

The taxi driver then tried to reverse, probably thinking it could get out of where it came from by backing all the way up.

The cyclist behind the taxi had to inch backwards in reverse.

Pedestrians walking along the park connector were visibly confused by the sight of a taxi and they turned around to check they were not on the main road.

The taxi eventually went up a curved pedestrian ramp to exit the park connector -- but not before having to drive past a woman who was probably also very confused about what was happening.

It is unclear which path the taxi took that led it onto the park connector network.

But this was not the first time a taxi ended up on a pedestrian path.

Follow and listen to our podcast here