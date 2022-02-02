Tan Tock Seng Hospital prepares 'special reunion meal' for patients who can't celebrate CNY at home

Chinese New Year is a time for family and friends to gather and spend meaningful time together.

However, not everyone has the privilege to do that, especially with the Covid-19 restrictions.

For example, in-person visits to all hospital wards and residential care homes have been suspended till Feb. 20, 2022.

Reunion meal

On Feb. 1, Tan Tock Seng Hospital's kitchen team prepared a special reunion meal to comfort patients who were unable to be home for Chinese New Year.

The reunion meal consists of dumplings, fried rice, shrimp and dessert.

Here's a look at the food preparation process.

Staff preparing sauteed shrimp, chicken and bell pepper with cashew nuts, meant to symbolise joy in a household:

Process of making the soup:

Virtual reunion meals

Patients seemed to enjoy their reunion set, especially when accompanied virtually by their loved ones.

This is Mdm Lim having her meal while on a call with her brother.

Meanwhile, Mr Toh had a chat with his two grandsons over a video call.

In a Facebook post from Tan Tock Seng Hospital, they said:

"While some of us may be spending this festive period apart, we take heart that we are always together, in heart. From our TTSH Family, here’s wishing you a healthy and joyous Year of the Tiger! ❤️"

You can see the full post here:

Top image from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.