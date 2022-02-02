Back

Tan Tock Seng Hospital prepares 'special reunion meal' for patients who can't celebrate CNY at home

Heartwarming.

Fasiha Nazren | February 02, 2022, 12:48 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Chinese New Year is a time for family and friends to gather and spend meaningful time together.

However, not everyone has the privilege to do that, especially with the Covid-19 restrictions.

For example, in-person visits to all hospital wards and residential care homes have been suspended till Feb. 20, 2022.

Reunion meal

On Feb. 1, Tan Tock Seng Hospital's kitchen team prepared a special reunion meal to comfort patients who were unable to be home for Chinese New Year.

The reunion meal consists of dumplings, fried rice, shrimp and dessert.

Photo from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Photo from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Here's a look at the food preparation process.

Staff preparing sauteed shrimp, chicken and bell pepper with cashew nuts, meant to symbolise joy in a household:

Photo from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Process of making the soup:

Photo from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Virtual reunion meals

Patients seemed to enjoy their reunion set, especially when accompanied virtually by their loved ones.

This is Mdm Lim having her meal while on a call with her brother.

Photo from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mr Toh had a chat with his two grandsons over a video call.

Photo from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a Facebook post from Tan Tock Seng Hospital, they said:

"While some of us may be spending this festive period apart, we take heart that we are always together, in heart.

From our TTSH Family, here’s wishing you a healthy and joyous Year of the Tiger! ❤️"

You can see the full post here:

Top image from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Pigeon in S'pore flies into window & dies, impact produces clear outline of bird on glass

The body print on the glass clearly showed the bird's wings.

February 03, 2022, 03:57 AM

3,101 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 1,735 are low-risk cases detected via ART

Today's update.

February 02, 2022, 09:52 PM

China fails to qualify for 2022 World Cup after losing 3-1 to Vietnam on Feb. 1

First time Vietnam's football team defeated China.

February 02, 2022, 04:35 PM

McDonald's S'pore distributes 6,500 Prosperity Meals to SBS Transit staff

Bringing some prosperity to the frontliners.

February 02, 2022, 02:09 PM

S'pore Customs seize 7,186 cartons of contraband cigarettes & over S$14,000 cash, 6 people arrested

Three Singapore-registered vehicles were also seized.

February 02, 2022, 12:07 PM

SCDF contains hazardous chemical leak at Loyang Drive on Feb. 1, no injuries reported

About seven persons from the premises self-evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

February 02, 2022, 10:51 AM

No longer a 'socially critical disease': Denmark lifts almost all Covid restrictions

A new year.

February 02, 2022, 10:27 AM

People in S'pore hang out at East Coast Park on CNY first day for sunshine & fresh air

Malls closed, so off to the beach.

February 02, 2022, 05:24 AM

6,264 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 4,371 are low-risk cases detected via ART

Tonight's update.

February 01, 2022, 11:16 PM

S'pore Lion Baihakki Khaizan announces retirement from football after 18 years & 140 caps

He has earned 140 caps throughout his career.

February 01, 2022, 09:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.