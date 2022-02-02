Tan Tock Seng Hospital prepares 'special reunion meal' for patients who can't celebrate CNY at home

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Chinese New Year is a time for family and friends to gather and spend meaningful time together.
However, not everyone has the privilege to do that, especially with the Covid-19 restrictions.
For example, in-person visits to all hospital wards and residential care homes have been suspended till Feb. 20, 2022.
Reunion meal
On Feb. 1, Tan Tock Seng Hospital's kitchen team prepared a special reunion meal to comfort patients who were unable to be home for Chinese New Year.
The reunion meal consists of dumplings, fried rice, shrimp and dessert.
Here's a look at the food preparation process.
Staff preparing sauteed shrimp, chicken and bell pepper with cashew nuts, meant to symbolise joy in a household:
Process of making the soup:
Virtual reunion meals
Patients seemed to enjoy their reunion set, especially when accompanied virtually by their loved ones.
This is Mdm Lim having her meal while on a call with her brother.
Meanwhile, Mr Toh had a chat with his two grandsons over a video call.
In a Facebook post from Tan Tock Seng Hospital, they said:
"While some of us may be spending this festive period apart, we take heart that we are always together, in heart.
From our TTSH Family, here’s wishing you a healthy and joyous Year of the Tiger! ❤️"
Top image from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
