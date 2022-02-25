Back

Taliban urges Russia & Ukraine to make peace

Meanwhile, Myanmar's military junta has voiced support for Russia.

Matthias Ang | February 25, 2022, 08:43 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Taliban has issued a statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

The statement, which was uploaded on Twitter by the group's spokesperson, Mohammed Naeem, expressed concern for the "real possibility of civilian casualties" and called for restraint, as well as a resolution of the conflict through peaceful means.

In asserting its neutrality, the Taliban added, "All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence."

They also called for the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine to be safeguarded.

The New York Times further reported that following Afghanistan's fall to the Taliban, Ukraine evacuated nearly 100 Afghans to its capital, Kyiv.

Myanmar's junta voices support for Russia

Meanwhile, Myanmar's military junta has voiced support for Russia, AFP reported.

On Feb. 25, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was quoted as saying that Russia's military had "carried out what is justified for the sustainability of their country's sovereignty."

He added, "Russia shows its position to the world as a world power."

Russia is a major arms supplier of the junta, together with China.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top left photo via @IEAoffice Twitter, right photo via @kgb_files Twitter

How Russian invasion of Ukraine affects S'pore

Will not make inflation better.

February 25, 2022, 07:26 PM

European polyglot TV journalist speaks 6 languages while reporting on Russia invasion of Ukraine

Philip Crowther spoke in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

February 25, 2022, 06:24 PM

We hope for peace in Ukraine, but also resolve to strengthen S'pore's defence deterrence: Ng Eng Hen

"Cities within Ukraine have been turned into war zones overnight," Ng said.

February 25, 2022, 05:46 PM

Some 170 GP clinics open longer hours for 2 weeks, starting Feb. 25: Ong Ye Kung

To help spread out the patient load amid Omicron wave.

February 25, 2022, 05:32 PM

'You're occupants, you're fascists!' Ukrainian woman hailed for standing up to Russian soldier

She told them to put sunflower seeds in their pockets so the seeds will "grow when they die".

February 25, 2022, 05:23 PM

Ex-actor Ix Shen, 49, doesn't plan to leave Ukraine: I can't live with myself if I didn’t stick around to help

He described the mood in Kyiv as tense.

February 25, 2022, 04:57 PM

Passportless wild boar swims from S'pore to Johor

No VTL needed.

February 25, 2022, 04:30 PM

Workers' Party says it is 'gravely concerned' about Russia's 'ongoing military operations' in Ukraine

The party said that it "hopes for a peaceful settlement to the crisis in accordance with international law."

February 25, 2022, 04:13 PM

‘Nobody will look after us’ if S’poreans can’t look after ourselves: Bilahari on Ukraine in 2014

8 years later, his reflections still hold weight.

February 25, 2022, 03:58 PM

Ukraine capital Kyiv could fall to Russian forces in a matter of hours

Taking the capital will allow Russia to install its own regime.

February 25, 2022, 03:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.