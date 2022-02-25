Taliban urges Russia & Ukraine to make peace

The Taliban has issued a statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

The statement, which was uploaded on Twitter by the group's spokesperson, Mohammed Naeem, expressed concern for the "real possibility of civilian casualties" and called for restraint, as well as a resolution of the conflict through peaceful means.

In asserting its neutrality, the Taliban added, "All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence."

They also called for the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine to be safeguarded.

The New York Times further reported that following Afghanistan's fall to the Taliban, Ukraine evacuated nearly 100 Afghans to its capital, Kyiv.

Myanmar's junta voices support for Russia

Meanwhile, Myanmar's military junta has voiced support for Russia, AFP reported.

On Feb. 25, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was quoted as saying that Russia's military had "carried out what is justified for the sustainability of their country's sovereignty."

He added, "Russia shows its position to the world as a world power."

Russia is a major arms supplier of the junta, together with China.

Top left photo via @IEAoffice Twitter, right photo via @kgb_files Twitter