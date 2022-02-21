Supply vessel with 602 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes intercepted by ICA, Police Coast Guard & MPA

A supply vessel with 602 cartons and 30 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes has been intercepted in a joint operation by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the Police Coast Guard and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

According to a Facebook post by ICA, the operation took place on Feb. 16, just off Penjuru Terminal.

The vessel, "Sea Dragon 2", was suspected to be smuggling prohibited items into Singapore.

The items were found in the hatch located at the vessel's deck store.

An Indonesian master and two Indonesian crew involved in the case have been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

