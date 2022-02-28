Back

Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae & Jung Ho-Yeon score Outstanding Performance awards at SAG 2022

Historical win.

Syahindah Ishak | February 28, 2022, 03:14 PM

Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon— stars from the hit South Korean Netflix series 'Squid Game'— emerged as winners at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Feb. 28 (Singapore time).

Lee Jung-Jae

Lee, who portrayed Seong Gi-Hun in the show, beat out Brian Cox (Succession), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), and Jeremy Strong (Succession) for 'Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series'.

Lee gave his acceptance speech in Korean, which was translated into English by a translator:

"Oh my, thank you so much. This is truly huge that’s happened to me. I did write something but I don’t think I’m going to get to reading it. Thank you so so much SAG-AFTRA Awards, and thank you to the global audience for all of your love for Squid Game. And thank you Squid Game team. Thank you."

Jung Ho-Yeon

Jung, who portrayed the role of Kang Sae-Byeok, won against The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) and Sarah Snook (Succession) for 'Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series'.

Similarly to Lee, Jung gave her acceptance speech in Korean, with a translator by her side.

In her emotional speech, Jung said:

"First and foremost, thank you so much. I have sat many a times watching you on the big screen, dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much."

Jung then switched to English, saying: "Thank you... make me dream and open the door for me. And I love you my Squid Game crew."

Stunt ensemble win

Before the live broadcast, 'Squid Game' scooped up the 'Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble' award.

According to The Guardian, this is the first time a foreign language show has won at the SAG Awards.

Top images via SAG Awards/Twitter.

