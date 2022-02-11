Back

S'pore retiree, 67, spends S$1,200 on hundreds of Toto tickets for S$16 million draw

The price of hope.

Karen Lui | February 11, 2022, 06:49 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

How much would you pay to increase your chances of becoming a multimillionaire overnight?

A retired factory manager in Singapore splashed out S$1,200 on Toto bets that amounted to hundreds of tickets.

Felt lucky this year

The 67-year-old retiree, Zhu Zhao Lin (translated from Chinese), told Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) that he believes that his luck is not bad this year, owing to his goat zodiac sign.

Hence, he decided to splurge S$1,200 on bets.

He revealed that he had bought hundreds of tickets, most of which were distributed to friends, in hopes of sharing the chance to get rich with everyone.

His wife and mother-in-law also received some of the tickets.

Zhu's wife, Xie Li Ming (translated from Chinese), 60, said that she had told Zhu to place Toto bets, but did not expect him to spend so much.

Even her sister's family had been gifted some of the tickets from Zhu, Xie added.

Zhu declared that he would use the money for charity if he won the jackpot.

Mixed reactions

Some netizens felt that this would only benefit Singapore Pools:

"In the end, the biggest winner is Singapore Pools"

"Paying so much, you're donating money to Singapore Pools, Singapore Pools is getting rich."

Others shared more positive responses.

"The willingness to share with others is also a kind of blessing."

"As long as he and his family are happy, that's all that matters! Best wishes and good fortune for everyone."

One person remarked that the man might "pound his chest in frustration" if his friends ended up winning while he didn't.

Another found the story amusing and questioned how the person queueing behind the man would feel or look upon realising he was placing a lot of bets. 

S$16 million Hong Bao Draw

The Toto Hong Bao Draw boasts a S$16 million jackpot, which is the biggest prize since 2000.

The draw is scheduled at 9:30pm tonight (Feb. 11).

The prize money of the annual Hong Bao Draw snowballed to this amount after no winner emerged from the Monday, Feb. 7 draw.

Initially, the prize stood at S$12 million.

The huge prize money has attracted punters islandwide who have queued to place their bets, especially at a renowned Singapore Pools outlet in Hougang for the past few days.

In anticipation of  the draw, the Singapore Pools main branch, as well as other branches, and authorised retailers, will open until 9pm on Feb. 11.

However, operating hours may differ across branches. Singapore Pools urges people to check their website for the opening hours of specific outlets.

Read more

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via SMDN and Fiona Tan (for illustrative purposes).

Ong Ye Kung: 'Proper & correct' for COP to refer Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap to public prosecutor

He noted that the prospect of WP MPs Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap losing their seats appeared to have concerned many people.

February 12, 2022, 02:06 PM

AirAsia plane from KL to Sabah diverted after snake spotted on plane

When movies come to life.

February 12, 2022, 01:32 PM

WP politicians share personal takes, Tan Chuan-Jin says attempts at politicising COP report 'regrettable'

Ex-WP politicians Yee Jenn Jong and Lee Li Lian expressed concerns about the state of Singapore politics.

February 12, 2022, 12:28 PM

M'sia ahead of Indonesia, Philippines & S'pore on democracy index list

Globally, Singapore ranked 66th on the democracy index in 2021.

February 12, 2022, 12:17 PM

Beijing 2022: Yuzuru Hanyu holds back tears in interview after falling twice in free skate

He won gold in the Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

February 12, 2022, 11:14 AM

Tohato Caramel Corn snack recalled in S'pore due to almond allergen not stated on packaging

Contains almonds.

February 12, 2022, 10:34 AM

I worked in a call centre during my 3rd stint in prison. Here’s how it transformed my life.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 12, 2022, 10:24 AM

Singapore Airlines hiring again after 2-year hiring freeze

Time to fly again.

February 12, 2022, 10:17 AM

Does the S'pore govt support local athletes financially & should it do more?

Local badminton player Loh Kean Yew's win at the BWF World Championships has ignited another debate.

February 12, 2022, 09:55 AM

9,930 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 deaths on Feb. 11

The weekly infection rate fallen to 1.74.

February 12, 2022, 03:05 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.