Back

Ong Ye Kung promises fewer 'micro' safe management rules, but S'poreans must exercise personal responsibility

He called for a shift in mindset among Singaporeans.

Joshua Lee | February 16, 2022, 08:16 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore government announced the streamlining of safe management measures (SMMs) today (Feb.16).

For instance, safe distancing will no longer be compulsory in mask-on settings and the number of household visitors will be increased from five per day to five at any one time.

Not easing, but simplifying

It's a big step forward in Singapore's plan to transit into living with endemic Covid-19.

Many will see today's announcement as a step towards an easing of Covid-19 restrictions but the MTF said that it is not.

"This is not the time for easing, said Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the MTF.

"It's not the time for easing because we are still seeing...(a) rise in our infection and in fact we are seeing very high infection numbers now."

It is, however, an "important juncture to review in-depth our current rules" said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung. Over time, the Covid-19 restrictions have become "quite unwieldy", said Ong.

"By streamlining them, we can adopt a posture that will better enable us to open up when the timing is right."

In the same vein that the government streamlined healthcare processes into three protocols in October 2021, the government has simplified SMM rules based on five parameters:

  1. Group sizes

  2. Mask-wearing

  3. Workplace requirements

  4. Safe distancing

  5. Capacity limits

Simplifying rules allows Singapore to be more nimble

Why simplify? Ong gave two reasons.

First, as mentioned above, it allows Singapore to respond quickly.

"It will bring us to a position where we are more nimble and ready, that we can ease those SMMs more readily when the Omicron wave subsides. And we can tighten should the situation worsen such as the emergence of another variant of concern."

Second, the health minister hopes that these changes will help people to understand "not just the letter, but also the spirit of the rules" and hence, exercise more individual responsibility (more on this later).

Less micro-managing, more personal responsibility

It's taking a more macro approach to managing the pandemic; Ong promised that the government will try to work within these five parameters instead of coming up with "micro rules" that will balloon into a "confusing web of regulations".

There are also other ways in which the government will no longer micro-manage this pandemic.

Ong listed several examples:

  1. No need to cross out alternate seats in public if it’s a mask-on setting

  2. No need to stand a metre apart for a photo if everyone is wearing a mask

  3. Keeping magazines and newspapers in public areas as long as good hygiene is maintained

These are little things that "really don't matter anymore," said Ong, as they don't make a material difference to the pandemic.

There was also a sort of "social compact" that Ong hinted at: The government is willing to to let go of these micro restrictions but in return, Singaporeans have to exercise individual responsibility.

He called for a mindset shift: From being told what can be be done (or not done) to being able to proceed with anything "so long as we abide the five parameters that can effectively manage the risks".

"It means barbecue pits can be open so long as people gather together, socialise, according to the group size prescribed.

You don't have to divide guests in zones for weddings so long as they keep to their group sizes and do not mingle across tables.

There is no need for school assemblies to be restricted to 30 minutes, which is the rule today. And we can also play sports again."

Ong ended with a call to Singaporeans to internalise the five SMM parameters and understand their purpose.

Top image by Joshua Lee 

Follow and listen to our podcast here

About 1,000 who took non-mRNA vaccines would have lost fully vaxxed status without booster

They would have lost their fully vaccinated status by Feb. 14.

February 16, 2022, 08:09 PM

Govt to provide SPH Media Trust up to S$900 million over 5 years as it loses money restructuring

SMT will likely be loss-making during this transition phase.

February 16, 2022, 06:56 PM

Travel history & SHN shortened to 7 days for all travellers entering S'pore from February 21, 2022

Streamlined processes for travellers entering Singapore.

February 16, 2022, 06:02 PM

NTU student, 34, accused of harassment after asking for 'kiss' from classmate on V-Day, files police report

Another student also wrote to us claiming that several female students find this man's behaviour "unsettling".

February 16, 2022, 06:02 PM

New S'pore-Hong Kong VTL to launch on Feb. 25, VTP applications open on Feb. 22

Quotas for air and land VTL will be restored, whereas the sea VTL will launch on Feb. 22.

February 16, 2022, 05:46 PM

Health Risk Warning changed to Health Risk Notice, self-monitoring period shortened to 5 days

More patients can also recover under Protocol 2.

February 16, 2022, 05:42 PM

Primary school students can take transport provided by MOE to paediatric vaccination centres without parents

Registration details will be provided on February 18.

February 16, 2022, 05:39 PM

Non-compulsory safe distancing & 5 household visitors at any 1 time part of new simplified SMMs

Safe distancing will not be required between individuals or groups in all mask-on settings, although it is still encouraged.

February 16, 2022, 05:39 PM

Lawrence Wong: Banks & customers expected to bear responsibility for losses in OCBC scam aftermath

A common and equitable framework for sharing the losses incurred by the customer from scams will be established.

February 16, 2022, 05:32 PM

5 friends in S'pore visit 1 household for CNY, end up 14 people get Covid-19

How Omicron peaks.

February 16, 2022, 04:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.