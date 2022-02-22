S'porean youth, 20, pleads guilty to cheating Microsoft of almost S$193,000 worth of laptops

A Singaporean youth was accused of committing fraud against tech giant Microsoft by making false warranty claims to obtain 56 laptops worth US$143,144 (S$192,900).

According to CNA, the youth was 16 at the time of the offence, and conspired with an American man through a private online forum.

The accused, who is now 20, cannot be named as he is protected under the Children and Young Persons Act, which bans the publication of the identities of offenders under 18.

CNA reported that the accused pleaded guilty to a count of conspiring to cheat Microsoft, as well as three counts of acquiring property that were benefits from criminal conduct on Feb. 22.

Seven other charges will be considered in sentencing.

What happened

The incident happened sometime between August 2017 and October 2017.

The accused discovered then that Microsoft Surface laptops were being sold online at less than half of their retail price – at about US$800 (S$1,077).

He also discovered that the serial numbers of these laptops could be purchased from online forums for about US$25 (S$34) each.

The accused subsequently shared this opportunity to exploit Microsoft's advance warranty programme with his American accomplice, Justin David May.

The accused would buy the serial numbers of the laptops with valid warranties and use them to make claims to Microsoft, claiming that the devices were faulty.

He arranged for the replacement devices to be delivered to an address in the US provided by his accomplice, May.

Once the devices arrived, May would ship them to the accused's flat in Tampines, keeping some of the laptops for himself as part of the duo's agreement.

The accused then sold the laptops on Carousell for between S$1,700 and S$2,500 each.

The whole affair was eventually uncovered in 2018, after May was charged in January for other offences, including mail fraud committed against Microsoft.

CNA reported that in May 2018, the Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department was notified by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that the accused had allegedly conspired with May to commit fraud against Microsoft.

As a result of the accused's deception, Microsoft was dishonestly induced into delivering 56 units of Surface laptops valued at US$143,144 in total.

Partial restitution of S$10,000

According to the accused, the proceeds from these sales went into Bitcoin, and he "lost everything" when its price plummeted in 2018.

He reportedly made partial restitution to Microsoft in August 2021, repaying the company S$10,000.

The accused's sentencing has been adjourned to next month, with the court calling for a probation suitability report.

For conspiring to cheat, the accused can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined.

For the offence of acquiring property that were benefits of criminal conduct, the accused could be fined up to S$500,000 and jailed up to 10 years.

