Back

S'porean youth, 20, pleads guilty to cheating Microsoft of almost S$193,000 worth of laptops

For conspiring to cheat, the accused can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined.

Lean Jinghui | February 22, 2022, 09:32 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Singaporean youth was accused of committing fraud against tech giant Microsoft by making false warranty claims to obtain 56 laptops worth US$143,144 (S$192,900).

According to CNA, the youth was 16 at the time of the offence, and conspired with an American man through a private online forum.

The accused, who is now 20, cannot be named as he is protected under the Children and Young Persons Act, which bans the publication of the identities of offenders under 18.

CNA reported that the accused pleaded guilty to a count of conspiring to cheat Microsoft, as well as three counts of acquiring property that were benefits from criminal conduct on Feb. 22.

Seven other charges will be considered in sentencing.

What happened

The incident happened sometime between August 2017 and October 2017.

The accused discovered then that Microsoft Surface laptops were being sold online at less than half of their retail price – at about US$800 (S$1,077).

He also discovered that the serial numbers of these laptops could be purchased from online forums for about US$25 (S$34) each.

The accused subsequently shared this opportunity to exploit Microsoft's advance warranty programme with his American accomplice, Justin David May.

The accused would buy the serial numbers of the laptops with valid warranties and use them to make claims to Microsoft, claiming that the devices were faulty.

He arranged for the replacement devices to be delivered to an address in the US provided by his accomplice, May.

Once the devices arrived, May would ship them to the accused's flat in Tampines, keeping some of the laptops for himself as part of the duo's agreement.

The accused then sold the laptops on Carousell for between S$1,700 and S$2,500 each.

The whole affair was eventually uncovered in 2018, after May was charged in January for other offences, including mail fraud committed against Microsoft.

CNA reported that in May 2018, the Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department was notified by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that the accused had allegedly conspired with May to commit fraud against Microsoft.

As a result of the accused's deception, Microsoft was dishonestly induced into delivering 56 units of Surface laptops valued at US$143,144 in total.

Partial restitution of S$10,000

According to the accused, the proceeds from these sales went into Bitcoin, and he "lost everything" when its price plummeted in 2018.

He reportedly made partial restitution to Microsoft in August 2021, repaying the company S$10,000.

The accused's sentencing has been adjourned to next month, with the court calling for a probation suitability report.

For conspiring to cheat, the accused can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined.

For the offence of acquiring property that were benefits of criminal conduct, the accused could be fined up to S$500,000 and jailed up to 10 years.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Unsplash

'Win-win' outcome for both S'pore & Indonesia in FIR, extradition, defence cooperation agreements: Teo Chee Hean

Good basis for future cooperation.

February 22, 2022, 08:41 PM

S'pore Foodpanda rider delivers drinks directly to student in lecture theatre, lecturer allows it

Possibly a Valentine's Day gift.

February 22, 2022, 07:18 PM

Man moves injured juvenile wild boar sitting in middle of S'pore expressway to road shoulder

The incident was not reported to Acres.

February 22, 2022, 06:53 PM

Ex-deputy lead of MOH data unit jailed for leaking daily Covid-19 numbers in April 2020

Singaporean Zhao Zheng, 37, was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail after pleading guilty to 12 charges.

February 22, 2022, 06:48 PM

Police investigating 89 men, aged 34 to 87, for suspected illegal horse betting

More than S$30,000 in cash was seized.

February 22, 2022, 06:43 PM

'All of Us Are Dead': A Netflix slow burner that gets much better in the second half

If you need a sign to start or continue watching the series, this is it.

February 22, 2022, 05:42 PM

S'porean rapper Subhas Nair to plead guilty to attempts of promoting ill-feelings between groups of different religions & races

He is facing four charges.

February 22, 2022, 05:40 PM

Russia strongly condemned at UN, S'pore says Ukraine's territorial integrity must be respected

Singapore urges a peaceful settlement to the dispute.

February 22, 2022, 05:34 PM

Geoff Malone, Australian architect who designed Yishun 10 & Palisades condo, dies aged 79

Malone was also the co-founder of the Singapore International Film Festival.

February 22, 2022, 05:05 PM

6 passers-by tie umbrella to long stick using USB cable to save cat in Jalan Besar canal

They made the contraption on the spot after a few failed attempts using a dust pan and fishing net.

February 22, 2022, 04:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.