Missing S'porean woman, 64, found in Johor Bahru river

A 64-year-old Singaporean woman, who went missing on Jan. 31, was found in Pelentong River, Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Feb. 2, the second day of Chinese New Year.

Found floating in river

Johor Bahru police found a body floating in the river at 10:45am that day and confirmed the identity of the body as belonging to a Singaporean woman, who was reported missing in Malaysia by her family.

The deceased was married to a Malaysian, according to China Press, as reported by 8 World.

The woman had returned to live in Permas Jaya, a suburb of Johor Bahru, in August 2021.

She was believed to have left home on Jan. 31, Chinese New Year eve, but did not return.

Did not carry personal belongings

Concerned about her safety, her family turned to social media to appeal for help.

They said she was last seen leaving the house in the morning without her handphone, wallet, passport and Singapore NRIC.

Found 2 days after going missing

After two days of searching, the family finally received the bad news.

Johor police said the body of the missing woman was found floating on the bank of the river on Jan. 2.

Local police said the woman's body will be sent for an autopsy.

As there were no signs of injuries, they have ruled out foul play for the time being.

It was also reported that police showed up at the deceased woman's home and family members made a positive identification as they recognised the clothes worn on the body retrieved from the river.

