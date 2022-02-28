Back

'Ah Girls Go Army' actress Debra Loi opens crawfish ramen stall in CBD area

Ah girls to ramen.

Mandy How | February 28, 2022, 04:25 PM

Model and actress Debra Loi has made her foray into the F&B industry.

Loi, who recently played Sergeant Loh in Jack Neo's "Ah Girls Go Army", was also a Miss Universe Singapore finalist in 2017.

Prices from S$12.90

Located in Shenton Food Hall, Singapore Crawfish Ramen allows diners to customise their own bowl of ramen.

According to Loi, the broth is prepared with more than 30 ingredients and is slow-boiled for 16 hours.

A basic bowl starts from S$12.90, comprising one palm-sized crawfish, naruto (fish cake), and bamboo shoots.

To complement your ramen, choose from add-ons of clams, onsen eggs and lobster balls.

Image via Singapore Crawfish Ramen/Instagram

The stall limits its servings to 168 bowls a day to ensure its quality remains consistent.

Learned ramen-making from a Japanese chef

Loi started making homemade ramen in her teens but got to experience working in a ramen shop in Australia during her university days, where she learned from a Japanese chef.

The actress, who studied nursing and volunteered as a front liner for six months at the start of the pandemic, is offering a 10 per cent discount to all front liners.

Loi aims to expand Singapore Crawfish Ramen to four outlets, with one outlet in each region of Singapore (north, south, east, west).

Singapore Crawfish Ramen

Address: 3 Shenton Way, #01-04 Shenton Foodhall, Shenton House, Singapore 068805

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday, 11am to 8pm

Top image via Debra Loi and Singapore Crawfish Ramen's Instagram

