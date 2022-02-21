SIA banned from flying to Hong Kong for 2 weeks after passengers arrive with Covid-19

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is banned from flying passengers to Hong Kong for two weeks after some of its passengers arrived there Covid-19 positive.

An SIA spokesman said on Feb. 16 in response to media queries: "The directive from the Hong Kong regulators came after some SIA customers, who had tested negative for Covid-19 for their pre-departure tests, subsequently tested positive on arrival in Hong Kong."

"We are unable to comment further due to confidentiality reasons."

Hong Kong to Singapore SIA flights unaffected

Two daily passenger services to Hong Kong, SQ882 and SQ894, will be stopped until March 1.

But SQ883 and SQ895, the twice-daily passenger services from Hong Kong to Singapore, are not affected.

SIA apologised to all customers affected and said it will contact them to offer help and minimise the inconvenience caused by the disruption.

Previous suspension of flights

Previously, in April 2021, SIA was also temporarily suspended from flying from Singapore to Hong Kong.

The airline had breached one of the city’s “trigger points” for Covid-19 testing requirements.

An SIA transit passenger who arrived in the territory tested positive for Covid-19, while three other passengers on the flight were found to have breached rules for entry to Hong Kong.

Background on Hong Kong's Covid-19 policy

Hong Kong has followed China's zero-Covid-19 strategy for more than two years.

The recent wave of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has pushed Hong Kong's capacity for testing, quarantine and treatment beyond its limit.

