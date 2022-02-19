Back

S'pore Food Agency initiates recall of Abbott infant milk power due to salmonella & other bacteria

The recall was prompted by a notification issued in the United States where four complaints of infant illness were made.

Andrew Koay | February 19, 2022, 07:12 PM

Events

Republic Polytechnic ACE Course Preview (June intake)

02 March 2022 - 03 March 2022

Zoom

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Batches of Abbott Alimentum powdered infant formula will be recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella and Cronobacter sakazaki.

According to a media release by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the recall was prompted by a notification issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

American agencies have so far received four consumer complaints of infant illness related to products from Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis, Michigan facility between September 2021 and January this year.

As a result, SFA has directed Abbott Laboratories (S) Pte Ltd to recall the implicated batches in Singapore.

Consumers can lookout for the following on Abbott Alimentm powdered infant formulas:

  • The first two digits of the code are “22” through “37”;

  •  The code on the container contains “K8”, “SH” or “Z2"

Implicated products will also have an expiration date of Apr. 1, 2022, or later and originate in the United States.

Symptoms of bacterial infections

Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport are pathogenic bacteria.

While Cronobacter sakazakii infections are generally rare, they can cause meningitis or sepsis.

Symptoms include fever, poor feeding, or lethargy.

On the other hand, salmonella can cause gastrointestinal illness, with symptoms such as fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhoea.

Parents or caregivers who are concerned should stop using the product, said SFA.

They should seek medical assistance should their infants feel unwell after consuming the affected products.

Consumers may also contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Adrian Lange via Unsplash and Singapore Food Agency

Thai boy, 2, drowns while mother & father were conducting OnlyFans photoshoot

Rest in peace.

February 19, 2022, 07:03 PM

Delayed GST hike, carbon tax & changes to tax rates take centre stage in Lawrence Wong's Budget 2022

Moves to build sustainable government finances & a greener and more sustainable country.

February 19, 2022, 05:42 PM

Video of SIA flight swerving & other planes landing in London during Storm Eunice gains 6.2 million views

"It's like you're in a washing machine," said Jerry Dyer, who live streamed the planes landing.

February 19, 2022, 04:38 PM

Infant care teacher, 55, plead guilty to abuse after leaving huge blue bruise on 1-year-old boy's back

The victim experienced pain and cried throughout the whole ordeal, but the accused ignored his cries.

February 19, 2022, 04:07 PM

Joe Biden 'convinced' Russia will invade Ukraine in 'coming days', sparking 'catastrophic war'

The U.S. President said that Russia had constructed lies as a pretext for an invasion.

February 19, 2022, 02:48 PM

Tax increases needed for S'pore & S'poreans to progress: DPM Heng Swee Keat

Acknowledging that "tax increases are never popular", Heng wrote that it was possible to raise revenue in a "fair, progressive, and gradual" manner.

February 19, 2022, 12:29 PM

Mural artist Yip Yew Chong, 53, says he's not 'mad', nor preserving heritage with ambitious 50m painting of S'pore

Stories of Us: For someone whose works are so nostalgic, Yip Yew Chong is surprisingly pragmatic.

February 19, 2022, 12:27 PM

President Halimah supports move to draw S$6 billion from reserves for 2022 Covid-19 public health spending

Halimah reminded the public "the Covid-19 is not over".

February 19, 2022, 11:49 AM

Shunned by family, S'porean single mum beat the odds, working while pregnant to pay rent

Pregnant at 23, Nur Zuhairah went against her family’s advice to abort, and took the path to motherhood alone, on her own terms.

February 19, 2022, 09:57 AM

After 3-year Japanese Occupation, Japanese forces surrendered at City Hall in 1945

They were also tried for war crimes.

February 19, 2022, 07:30 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.