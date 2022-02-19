S'pore Food Agency initiates recall of Abbott infant milk power due to salmonella & other bacteria

Batches of Abbott Alimentum powdered infant formula will be recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella and Cronobacter sakazaki.

According to a media release by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the recall was prompted by a notification issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

American agencies have so far received four consumer complaints of infant illness related to products from Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis, Michigan facility between September 2021 and January this year.

As a result, SFA has directed Abbott Laboratories (S) Pte Ltd to recall the implicated batches in Singapore.

Consumers can lookout for the following on Abbott Alimentm powdered infant formulas:

The first two digits of the code are “22” through “37”;

The code on the container contains “K8”, “SH” or “Z2"

Implicated products will also have an expiration date of Apr. 1, 2022, or later and originate in the United States.

Symptoms of bacterial infections

Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport are pathogenic bacteria.

While Cronobacter sakazakii infections are generally rare, they can cause meningitis or sepsis.

Symptoms include fever, poor feeding, or lethargy.

On the other hand, salmonella can cause gastrointestinal illness, with symptoms such as fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhoea.

Parents or caregivers who are concerned should stop using the product, said SFA.

They should seek medical assistance should their infants feel unwell after consuming the affected products.

Consumers may also contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Top image by Adrian Lange via Unsplash and Singapore Food Agency