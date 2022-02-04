Back

S'pore man shows genitals & pees on SCDF personnel's boot while being assisted

SCDF emergency responders reported 29 cases of verbal and/ or physical harassment in 2021.

Jane Zhang | February 04, 2022, 01:59 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) provides much-needed assistance for people in Singapore, including fire-fighting and emergency medical services.

However, that hasn't stopped SCDF emergency responders from being on the receiving end of verbal and physical harassment while carrying out their duties.

The number of cases of physical and verbal harassment against SCDF officers spiked in 2021, the highest in the last six years.

29 reported cases of verbal and/or physical harassment

In a press release on Friday (Feb. 4), the SCDF reported that in 2021, emergency responders encountered 29 reported cases of verbal and/ or physical harassment in the course of carrying out their duties.

This is an increase of 12 cases from 2020.

The SCDF said there were a total of 140 such cases, averaging 23 cases per year between 2016 and 2021.

Patient unzipped pants, peed on crew member's boot

In one instance on Jul. 21, 2020, a patient became aggressive when the ambulance crew was about to begin further medical assessment on him.

The patient then challenged a crew member to a fight, unzipped his pants and revealed his penis, and peed on the crew member's right boot.

The patient was sentenced to 12 months and three weeks' imprisonment.

Patient punched crew member in chest

On Sep. 3, 2020, a patient suddenly became aggressive and began throwing punches at a female ambulance crew member. She was hit in the chest by one of the punches.

The patient also tried to spit at her.

The patient was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment.

Patient hurled vulgarity and pointed middle finger

On Apr. 25, a patient hurled a vulgarity at one ambulance crew member and pointed his middle finger at another.

He was sentenced to one month and three days' jail.

Patient kicked and scratched crew members

On May 25, 2021, a patient shouted at the ambulance crew.

The patient then kicked one crew member's lower abdomen, kicked another crew member's leg, and scratched a third crew member's arm.

The patient was sentenced to five months and one weeks' imprisonment.

Patient hurled vulgarities, punched crew member's face

On Oct. 2, 2021, an uncooperative patient became suddenly hostile and hurled vulgarities at the ambulance crew. The patient also punched a crew member in the face.

The patient was sentenced to four months, two weeks, and three days' jail.

"Our emergency responders deserve to be working in a safe environment"

The majority of members of the public appreciate the daily work of Singapore's emergency responders, the SCDF's director emergency medical services and assistant commissioner Yong Meng Wah said.

However, he stated that there is unfortunately a minority of people who verbally or physically harass them.

He called the behaviours "unacceptable" and said they could hinder the patients' pre-hospital care management and also adversely affect the patients' much-needed medical intervention.

"While the SCDF EMS remain steadfast and committed to provide the best possible care for our patients, any form of harassment of our emergency responders will not be tolerated and we will not hesitate to report it to the police.

Our emergency responders deserve to be working in a safe environment where they can carry out their duties to the best they could in protecting and saving lives and property."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via SCDF Facebook.

Vivian Balakrishnan meets Wang Yi in Beijing ahead of Winter Olympics

He said that Singapore and China share a "unique special relationship" due to extensive economic, cultural and people-to-people ties.

February 04, 2022, 06:37 PM

Man in MacPherson uses blowtorch to rid pig trotters of hair over open drain grills

He is singeing the hairs off the skin before cleaning and cooking the pig trotters.

February 04, 2022, 06:31 PM

S'poreans can expect help to manage cost of living in Budget 2022: Lawrence Wong

The finance minister said 2022's Budget is taking place amidst "a strong and steady recovery of the economy".

February 04, 2022, 06:08 PM

Mother of 3 children with special learning needs shares how S’pore non-profit has provided her invaluable emotional & financial support

Care Corner Singapore’s programmes are funded by donations from members of the public and corporates. You can contribute to this cause too.

February 04, 2022, 05:59 PM

No Signboard owes Centrepoint & PLQ Mall landlords S$176,000 in rental arrears & other payments

Pandemic killing this business.

February 04, 2022, 05:55 PM

Ex-actor Huang Yiliang starts 10-month jail term for assaulting employee, 'more than sufficient evidence' says judge

He faces another charge of disturbing the public peace.

February 04, 2022, 05:50 PM

Employers should review BCPs, reward those who cover for colleagues in potential Omicron surge: MOM, NTUC, & SNEF

Brace yourselves.

February 04, 2022, 05:35 PM

Korean actress Lee Yoo Mi goes from 40,000 to 7.1 million followers after starring in 'Squid Game' & 'All of Us Are Dead'

The series "All of Us Are Dead" premiered on Netflix on Jan. 28.

February 04, 2022, 04:56 PM

Man, 27, convicted of rape, found dead at foot of Holland Drive block hours before sentencing

He was convicted last year for raping an 18-year-old girl he spotted at Clarke Quay.

February 04, 2022, 04:23 PM

Story about 8-year-old girl kidnapped at shopping mall in S'pore is false: Police

The police take a serious view of such false claims that cause public alarm.

February 04, 2022, 04:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.