S'pore man shows genitals & pees on SCDF personnel's boot while being assisted

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) provides much-needed assistance for people in Singapore, including fire-fighting and emergency medical services.

However, that hasn't stopped SCDF emergency responders from being on the receiving end of verbal and physical harassment while carrying out their duties.

The number of cases of physical and verbal harassment against SCDF officers spiked in 2021, the highest in the last six years.

29 reported cases of verbal and/or physical harassment

In a press release on Friday (Feb. 4), the SCDF reported that in 2021, emergency responders encountered 29 reported cases of verbal and/ or physical harassment in the course of carrying out their duties.

This is an increase of 12 cases from 2020.

The SCDF said there were a total of 140 such cases, averaging 23 cases per year between 2016 and 2021.

Patient unzipped pants, peed on crew member's boot

In one instance on Jul. 21, 2020, a patient became aggressive when the ambulance crew was about to begin further medical assessment on him.

The patient then challenged a crew member to a fight, unzipped his pants and revealed his penis, and peed on the crew member's right boot.

The patient was sentenced to 12 months and three weeks' imprisonment.

Patient punched crew member in chest

On Sep. 3, 2020, a patient suddenly became aggressive and began throwing punches at a female ambulance crew member. She was hit in the chest by one of the punches.

The patient also tried to spit at her.

The patient was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment.

Patient hurled vulgarity and pointed middle finger

On Apr. 25, a patient hurled a vulgarity at one ambulance crew member and pointed his middle finger at another.

He was sentenced to one month and three days' jail.

Patient kicked and scratched crew members

On May 25, 2021, a patient shouted at the ambulance crew.

The patient then kicked one crew member's lower abdomen, kicked another crew member's leg, and scratched a third crew member's arm.

The patient was sentenced to five months and one weeks' imprisonment.

Patient hurled vulgarities, punched crew member's face

On Oct. 2, 2021, an uncooperative patient became suddenly hostile and hurled vulgarities at the ambulance crew. The patient also punched a crew member in the face.

The patient was sentenced to four months, two weeks, and three days' jail.

"Our emergency responders deserve to be working in a safe environment"

The majority of members of the public appreciate the daily work of Singapore's emergency responders, the SCDF's director emergency medical services and assistant commissioner Yong Meng Wah said.

However, he stated that there is unfortunately a minority of people who verbally or physically harass them.

He called the behaviours "unacceptable" and said they could hinder the patients' pre-hospital care management and also adversely affect the patients' much-needed medical intervention.

"While the SCDF EMS remain steadfast and committed to provide the best possible care for our patients, any form of harassment of our emergency responders will not be tolerated and we will not hesitate to report it to the police. Our emergency responders deserve to be working in a safe environment where they can carry out their duties to the best they could in protecting and saving lives and property."

Top photo via SCDF Facebook.