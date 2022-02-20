Queen Elizabeth II, 95, tests positive for Covid-19

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Queen Elizabeth II, 95, has tested positive for Covid-19, BBC News reported.
She had met her son, 73-year-old Prince Charles, two days before he tested positive for Covid-19 on Feb. 10.
This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 10, 2022
HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.
Mild symptoms
According to BBC, the queen is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms".
She had her first vaccine in Jan. 2021, with follow-up jabs after.
She expects to continue to do "light duties" at Windsor palace, which is her official residence, over the coming week.
The Queen will continue to receive medical attention and follow appropriate Covid-19 guidelines.
