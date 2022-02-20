Back

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, tests positive for Covid-19

She is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

Alfie Kwa | February 20, 2022, 08:49 PM

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, has tested positive for Covid-19, BBC News reported.

She had met her son, 73-year-old Prince Charles, two days before he tested positive for Covid-19 on Feb. 10.

Mild symptoms

According to BBC, the queen is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms".

She had her first vaccine in Jan. 2021, with follow-up jabs after.

She expects to continue to do "light duties" at Windsor palace, which is her official residence, over the coming week.

The Queen will continue to receive medical attention and follow appropriate Covid-19 guidelines.

Top image via The Royal Family/FB. 

