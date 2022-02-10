Back

Prince Charles tests Covid-19 positive for 2nd time

The first time he tested positive was in March 2020.

Syahindah Ishak | February 10, 2022, 10:50 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Prince Charles, 73, has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, Clarence House revealed in a statement on Twitter on Feb. 10.

According to the statement, the Prince of Wales and heir to the throne of the United Kingdom is now self-isolating.

This is the second time he has tested positive for the virus.

The first time was in March 2020.

Would not be attending events

Due to his positive result, Charles will not be able to attend events in Winchester and will have to reschedule his visit.

As reported by BBC, he was due to unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester, a Jewish businesswoman from the 13th century, on Feb. 10.

BBC also reported that Charles and his wife Camilla had met other people at a reception in the British Museum on Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top photo via Getty Images. 

10,686 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 1 more death

The weekly infection rate has risen to 2.26.

February 10, 2022, 10:11 PM

Your 2022 Guide to Road Sharing in S'pore – for Cyclists & Motorists

Safety on roads is a shared responsibility – Think of others too.

February 10, 2022, 07:45 PM

Depending on Parliament vote, charge & verdict, WP's Pritam Singh & Faisal Manap may lose seats

What are the implications of the COP's recommendations?

February 10, 2022, 07:36 PM

ERP rates increase by S$1 at 10 gantries along AYE & CTE, with effect from Feb. 14, 2022

Due to traffic congestion as more people return to work in office.

February 10, 2022, 06:40 PM

Pop-up riverside dining experience in S'pore with light display & dinner mains from S$22

Runs from now till Feb. 14.

February 10, 2022, 06:16 PM

Children aged 5 to 11 in S'pore have highest Covid-19 infection rate

Omicron affecting children more.

February 10, 2022, 06:08 PM

Pritam Singh responds to COP report, will discuss it more extensively in Parliament

The Leader of the Opposition's response.

February 10, 2022, 06:04 PM

Committee of Privileges notes Sylvia Lim was 'somewhat helpful' & didn't refer her to the Public Prosecutor

The Committee said that the notes by Lim was 'extremely damaging' to the testimony given by Pritam Singh.

February 10, 2022, 05:42 PM

Elderly employee rounds up abandoned trolleys all over Simei estate in rain to bring back to FairPrice

He has been doing this for years.

February 10, 2022, 05:30 PM

Singapore Discovery Centre has new immersive exhibit, huge escape room, laser tag & movies for full day out

Make your trip worth it if you’re heading there.

February 10, 2022, 04:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.