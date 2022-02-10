Prince Charles tests Covid-19 positive for 2nd time

Prince Charles, 73, has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, Clarence House revealed in a statement on Twitter on Feb. 10.

According to the statement, the Prince of Wales and heir to the throne of the United Kingdom is now self-isolating.

This is the second time he has tested positive for the virus.

The first time was in March 2020.

Would not be attending events

Due to his positive result, Charles will not be able to attend events in Winchester and will have to reschedule his visit.

As reported by BBC, he was due to unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester, a Jewish businesswoman from the 13th century, on Feb. 10.

BBC also reported that Charles and his wife Camilla had met other people at a reception in the British Museum on Wednesday (Feb. 9).

This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.



HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible. — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 10, 2022

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top photo via Getty Images.